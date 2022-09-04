Popular
play the trumpets

Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of August 29 - September 4

Jared Russo avatar
Jared Russo · · 118 reads
We have a collection of almost every sport for you this week, and it includes some really bad bloopers and some notably cool highlights.

As this weekly column continues to change and evolve and morph, more and more Mets content keeps getting added regardless because the team is doing really well. Beat the Dodgers two out of three games! Anyways, enjoy the nonsense below.


Cheers To Hitting The Camera With The Ball


Jeers To Numbers, They're Hard For Yankee Players To Understand


Jeers To Nebraska, After Being Talked Up On 'Better Call Saul' Earlier This Summer


Jeers To Elevators


Cheers To... Old Dominion? They Have A Football Program?


Jeers To The Ground, Why Did You Break That Man's Hand Like That?


Jeers To The Thought Of Getting Hit Like This


Cheers To Suitcase Bowling


Cheers To This Giannis Block


Jeers To This Punt, Which Might Be One Of The Worst Plays I've Ever Seen


Cheers To Lindor On This One


Cheers To This Moment For Baltimore, But Jeers To The Helmet


Jeers To Injuries


Cheers To Timmy Trumpet For Not Jinxing Our Season


Cheers To These Mascots, F**k Them Kids Up


Cheers To NFL Coaches Being Salty To Start The Year


Cheers To Mike Tyson Sweating It Out For Serena


Cheers To Cleaning Locker Rooms


Jeers To Word Salad, Bad Reporting, And Baker Mayfield


Jeers To Trying To Hit Starling Marte With The Ball


Jeers To Whatever The Lakers Are Doing, Saying, And Thinking At This Very Moment


Cheers To Keeping It 100 With The Media And Fans


Cheers To This Catch


Cheers To The Atlanta Braves Falling Down.........The Standings That Is


Jeers To My Man Jalen Rose Trying His Hand At Golf

