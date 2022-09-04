Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of August 29 - September 4

As this weekly column continues to change and evolve and morph, more and more Mets content keeps getting added regardless because the team is doing really well. Beat the Dodgers two out of three games! Anyways, enjoy the nonsense below.

Cheers To Hitting The Camera With The Ball

Kama Angell led Hawaii with five RBIs in their dominant win over Curacao to become Little League World Series Champions! pic.twitter.com/bnC6lEUAXb — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 28, 2022

Jeers To Numbers, They're Hard For Yankee Players To Understand

Lou Trivino was warming up and the A's ball boy made him change his jersey because he was wearing the wrong one 😭 pic.twitter.com/L3XJZrYbMb — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 27, 2022

Jeers To Nebraska, After Being Talked Up On 'Better Call Saul' Earlier This Summer

Jeers To Elevators

ODU-VT broadcast says the game is being held right now because VT coaches are stuck in the elevator trying to get back to the field for the 2H. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 3, 2022

Cheers To... Old Dominion? They Have A Football Program?

Jeers To The Ground, Why Did You Break That Man's Hand Like That?

Welp, this stinks. Zach Plesac is out after fracturing his hand punching the ground. Hope he heals up quick, but that just can’t happen. pic.twitter.com/7m9I2iEHxD — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) September 2, 2022

Jeers To The Thought Of Getting Hit Like This

OH MY DEVON WITHERSPOON YOU SERIOUS??? WHAT. A. HIT. pic.twitter.com/B1mJNV9XF7 — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 3, 2022

Cheers To Suitcase Bowling

I think I've found my new hobby suitcase bowling. pic.twitter.com/P9FgqDonD0 — J (@JJumbleup) September 2, 2022

Cheers To This Giannis Block

OH MY GOSH GIANNIS BLOCKED THIS pic.twitter.com/ujpiHaQ1WH — Half Court Hoops (@HalfCourtHoops) September 2, 2022

Jeers To This Punt, Which Might Be One Of The Worst Plays I've Ever Seen

What the hell was this pic.twitter.com/jEO3VqIAGL — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) September 1, 2022

Cheers To Lindor On This One

Cheers To This Moment For Baltimore, But Jeers To The Helmet

FIRST HIT ✅



FIRST HOME RUN ✅ pic.twitter.com/Y6G6ycDiQ1 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 31, 2022

Jeers To Injuries

A blow to Baltimore: The Ravens mascot, Poe, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Saturday’s preseason game vs. Washington, sources tell ESPN. Poe will be placed on injured reserve and team is expected to hold tryouts to find a new mascot while Poe rehabs. Get well, Poe. https://t.co/B89yYdb9CB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

For everyone who missed the ref getting kicked in his nether regions #Northwestern #Nebraska pic.twitter.com/gdmPM01gU1 — Jay Arnold (@JArnoldTAMU85) August 27, 2022

Cheers To Timmy Trumpet For Not Jinxing Our Season

Cheers To These Mascots, F**k Them Kids Up

I got tears in my eyes man pic.twitter.com/TzGGfYhTxT — Bryce Hayes (@nxtprodigy) August 31, 2022

Cheers To NFL Coaches Being Salty To Start The Year

Cheers To Mike Tyson Sweating It Out For Serena

Them mushrooms was whipping Mike Tyson's ASS 🍄👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/pHzB8ODuTx — Tommie Collins (@tommiecollins) August 30, 2022

Cheers To Cleaning Locker Rooms

One of my favorite genres of weird niche sports story is “team [or fans] respectfully clean locker room [or stands]” https://t.co/MFcubHDUkv — Kevin Draper (@kevinmdraper) August 24, 2022

Jeers To Trying To Hit Starling Marte With The Ball

Andrew Heaney tried to hit Starling Marte with his toss to first base 😂https://t.co/OOhLcCqsr9 pic.twitter.com/HCdrPaDlRU — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) September 1, 2022

Jeers To Whatever The Lakers Are Doing, Saying, And Thinking At This Very Moment

Jeanie Buss: “From my point of view, (Westbrook) was our best player last year.”



Sam Amick: “… I decided to send Buss a note asking if this was her actual belief.”



Buss: “The word I should have used was ‘consistent,’ He played 78 games last season.”



(https://t.co/cmTlwNGPhK) pic.twitter.com/kYDSKHKg2m — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 30, 2022

Cheers To Keeping It 100 With The Media And Fans

#49ers Jimmy Garoppolo addressed the media for the first time this season and kept it 💯 pic.twitter.com/v0AU4mLCKE — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 1, 2022

Cheers To This Catch

Cheers To The Atlanta Braves Falling Down.........The Standings That Is

Jeers To My Man Jalen Rose Trying His Hand At Golf