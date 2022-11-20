Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of November 14-20

Every single Sunday, I sit and have the Jets game on, and knock this column out. And during the week, I say to myself "don't make these too long" but I keep emailing myself clips to include. And all of a sudden, for like a month straight, these Cheers and Jeers just increase in length without me even trying to do so.

Let me do less work, planet earth! Stop being so utterly stupid so I can trim these in size.

Cheers To Dan Miller And The Lions

Get 🗣 him 🗣 down 🗣



Enjoy all of @DanMillerFox2's calls of the game!



Up next: #DETvsNYG on FOX — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 15, 2022

Important numbers are by the phone, lock up when you leave and please don’t break the tables. https://t.co/sDPwNslBlZ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 17, 2022

Jeers To Betting On The Raiders

My 2022 gambling season captured in one play. pic.twitter.com/XDzF6LUOSR — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 13, 2022

Cheers To Rex Ryan

Jeers To Lying

Joel Embiid said he told Lauri Markkanen he had to put his son Arthur to sleep when he shot those free throws late in the first quarter, so he wanted him to miss to avoid overtime.



Embiid admitted he lied - he said Arthur is in bed every night at 7:30pm sharp. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 14, 2022

Cheers To Jimmy Butler

Sealed the game with that #HEATCulture defense, of course pic.twitter.com/0HBbebRyfO — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 15, 2022

Jeers To Destroying Your Equipment

Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on 4th and 4 on the Packers 35-yard line.



They did not convert. pic.twitter.com/8Wg0ChF026 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 14, 2022

Cheers To Buck Showalter

Your 2022 NL Manager of the Year! 👏 pic.twitter.com/d8Yvst8C9f — New York Mets (@Mets) November 16, 2022

Jeers To The Refs

Cheers To Germany

Whole crowd singing at the top of their lungs.



These fans were INCREDIBLE. @NFLDeutschland (via @gbellseattle) pic.twitter.com/PX8hJM4Aup — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022

Jeers To Crypto For Being A Total Scam

Last year, Cade Cunningham signed a deal with BlockFi, receiving 100% of his signing bonus in bitcoin.



Now, BlockFi is preparing to file for bankruptcy, per @WSJ. pic.twitter.com/RE17FdpqAn — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 15, 2022

Cheers To College Football And Snow

Shouldn’t have smoked that shit now I’m at the Central Michigan-Western Michigan game pic.twitter.com/XNXvdjuP5g — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) November 17, 2022

Jeers To Whatever The Hell This Was

GOTTA LOVE COLLEGE BASKETBALL! 😆pic.twitter.com/Fv0xJFRom9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 16, 2022

Cheers To SGA For This Game Winner

all this talk about how many paint points SGA has been scoring and the man hits a step back 3 for a game winner. he is simply too good right now pic.twitter.com/rIsSanv4pz — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) November 17, 2022

Jeers To Drunk Driving

Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI after win over Packershttps://t.co/VwhEYqrvqX — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 18, 2022

Cheers To Luka, A Pure Angel

Look at this beautiful, perfect angel. https://t.co/vPeuGcENLw — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 16, 2022

Jeers To Baker Mayfield For This One

Baker Mayfield loves a good headbutt celebration😮😂



🎥: @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/4eBdpU4bQf — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 11, 2022

Cheers To These 'Quote Of The Year' Candidates

Reggie Wayne if he would’ve taken the interim head coaching job if asked last week:



“Shit yeah! Why wouldn’t I?” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 17, 2022

Jeers To Marcus Stokes

Breaking: Florida has withdrawn QB commitment Marcus Stokes' scholarship offer after a video of the recruit stating a racial slur surfaced on Friday.https://t.co/3WcQ9VIH3P — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) November 20, 2022

Cheers To Kay Adams

Kay Adams shoots her shot with Shams 👀



pic.twitter.com/RKnuM1nviO — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 18, 2022

Jeers To Giannis

Giannis throwing down the ladder and disrespecting the employees of ⁦@WellsFargoCtr⁩ after losing to the ⁦@sixers⁩. pic.twitter.com/DBrRu1nq7K — Dennis Moore (@dem389) November 19, 2022

Cheers To Puns

Jeers To Qatar?

Cheers To TV Cameras