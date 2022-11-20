'i own you hembo'
Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of November 14-20
Every single Sunday, I sit and have the Jets game on, and knock this column out. And during the week, I say to myself "don't make these too long" but I keep emailing myself clips to include. And all of a sudden, for like a month straight, these Cheers and Jeers just increase in length without me even trying to do so.
Let me do less work, planet earth! Stop being so utterly stupid so I can trim these in size.
Cheers To Dan Miller And The Lions
Get 🗣 him 🗣 down 🗣— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 15, 2022
Enjoy all of @DanMillerFox2's calls of the game!
Up next: #DETvsNYG on FOX
Important numbers are by the phone, lock up when you leave and please don’t break the tables. https://t.co/sDPwNslBlZ— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 17, 2022
Jeers To Betting On The Raiders
My 2022 gambling season captured in one play. pic.twitter.com/XDzF6LUOSR— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 13, 2022
Cheers To Rex Ryan
Jeers To Lying
Joel Embiid said he told Lauri Markkanen he had to put his son Arthur to sleep when he shot those free throws late in the first quarter, so he wanted him to miss to avoid overtime.— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 14, 2022
Embiid admitted he lied - he said Arthur is in bed every night at 7:30pm sharp.
Cheers To Jimmy Butler
Sealed the game with that #HEATCulture defense, of course pic.twitter.com/0HBbebRyfO— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 15, 2022
Jeers To Destroying Your Equipment
Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on 4th and 4 on the Packers 35-yard line.— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 14, 2022
They did not convert. pic.twitter.com/8Wg0ChF026
Cheers To Buck Showalter
Your 2022 NL Manager of the Year! 👏 pic.twitter.com/d8Yvst8C9f— New York Mets (@Mets) November 16, 2022
Jeers To The Refs
Cheers To Germany
Whole crowd singing at the top of their lungs.— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022
These fans were INCREDIBLE. @NFLDeutschland (via @gbellseattle) pic.twitter.com/PX8hJM4Aup
Jeers To Crypto For Being A Total Scam
Last year, Cade Cunningham signed a deal with BlockFi, receiving 100% of his signing bonus in bitcoin.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 15, 2022
Now, BlockFi is preparing to file for bankruptcy, per @WSJ. pic.twitter.com/RE17FdpqAn
Cheers To College Football And Snow
Shouldn’t have smoked that shit now I’m at the Central Michigan-Western Michigan game pic.twitter.com/XNXvdjuP5g— JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) November 17, 2022
Jeers To Whatever The Hell This Was
GOTTA LOVE COLLEGE BASKETBALL! 😆pic.twitter.com/Fv0xJFRom9— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 16, 2022
Cheers To SGA For This Game Winner
all this talk about how many paint points SGA has been scoring and the man hits a step back 3 for a game winner. he is simply too good right now pic.twitter.com/rIsSanv4pz— sean yoo (@SeanYoo) November 17, 2022
Jeers To Drunk Driving
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI after win over Packershttps://t.co/VwhEYqrvqX— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 18, 2022
Cheers To Luka, A Pure Angel
Look at this beautiful, perfect angel. https://t.co/vPeuGcENLw— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 16, 2022
Jeers To Baker Mayfield For This One
Baker Mayfield loves a good headbutt celebration😮😂— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 11, 2022
🎥: @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/4eBdpU4bQf
Cheers To These 'Quote Of The Year' Candidates
Reggie Wayne if he would’ve taken the interim head coaching job if asked last week:— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 17, 2022
“Shit yeah! Why wouldn’t I?”
this quote. amazing. https://t.co/8h5F4OxGrk pic.twitter.com/ei3TdfkvwD— Jillian Adge (@JillAdge) November 18, 2022
Jeers To Marcus Stokes
Breaking: Florida has withdrawn QB commitment Marcus Stokes' scholarship offer after a video of the recruit stating a racial slur surfaced on Friday.https://t.co/3WcQ9VIH3P— Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) November 20, 2022
Cheers To Kay Adams
Kay Adams shoots her shot with Shams 👀— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 18, 2022
pic.twitter.com/RKnuM1nviO
Jeers To Giannis
Giannis throwing down the ladder and disrespecting the employees of @WellsFargoCtr after losing to the @sixers. pic.twitter.com/DBrRu1nq7K— Dennis Moore (@dem389) November 19, 2022
Cheers To Puns
Looks like Tennessee was RATTLED tonight https://t.co/JnnfH5q0Ad pic.twitter.com/Sv8M5FtcXF— Kofie (@Kofie) November 20, 2022
Cheers To TV Cameras
Why’d they react like the camera was Dr. Umar? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wRbNbaXnKn— Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) November 20, 2022