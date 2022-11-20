Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of November 14-20

Popular
These round-ups keep getting longer and longer, because sports continues to churn out more and more nonsense, hijinks, and shenanigans.
· 123 reads

Every single Sunday, I sit and have the Jets game on, and knock this column out. And during the week, I say to myself "don't make these too long" but I keep emailing myself clips to include. And all of a sudden, for like a month straight, these Cheers and Jeers just increase in length without me even trying to do so.

Let me do less work, planet earth! Stop being so utterly stupid so I can trim these in size.


Cheers To Dan Miller And The Lions


Jeers To Betting On The Raiders


Cheers To Rex Ryan


Jeers To Lying


Cheers To Jimmy Butler


Jeers To Destroying Your Equipment


Cheers To Buck Showalter


Jeers To The Refs


Cheers To Germany


Jeers To Crypto For Being A Total Scam


Cheers To College Football And Snow


Jeers To Whatever The Hell This Was


Cheers To SGA For This Game Winner


Jeers To Drunk Driving


Cheers To Luka, A Pure Angel


Jeers To Baker Mayfield For This One


Cheers To These 'Quote Of The Year' Candidates


Jeers To Marcus Stokes


Cheers To Kay Adams


Jeers To Giannis


Cheers To Puns


Jeers To Qatar?


Cheers To TV Cameras

