don't use a hot dog as a straw
Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of August 22 To August 28
We have so much to get to this week, including some wrestling clips, mascots, food, and other non-game moments that I'll keep this brief and say thank you for reading... and no I do not apologize for the amount of Mets clips. It was a busy week for us.
Also, if you're interested in seeing a man get hit in the face with a soccer ball, click here. I couldn't embed this one but it's good.
Cheers To Having Fun In Colorado
Can't fault the boys for exploring beautiful Colorado. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7kULc27HQm— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 24, 2022
Cheers To Trolling Golfers With Remote Control Balls
Jeers To Faulty Equipment
The ball actually went through his glove?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uVTiNbkz8E— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 21, 2022
Cheers To Mascots
They are currently carting off the Ravens mascot! pic.twitter.com/8THbKQsuqS— Olivia Garvey (@Olivia7News) August 28, 2022
Cheers To This Well Executed Play
Cheers To Kingdom Hearts, We Need More Of This In Our Baseball, I'm Always Saying
Sora vs Xemnas live action Keyblade duel…in pro wrestling!— KIDD BANDIT (@kiddbanditpro) August 21, 2022
Made my Canada debut in @NEWWrestlingInc against @TheJackyLee last night! pic.twitter.com/3Cd85I98rY
Cheers To This Boss Who Kept In Touch With His Former Employee
Nate Fisher says that his old boss from the bank texted him to congratulate him 😂 pic.twitter.com/k8fDgFMfI1— SNY (@SNYtv) August 21, 2022
Jeers To Kicking Your Career Away
Cheers To The LA Lakers Trading For Russell Westbrook's Arch Nemesis, Giving Us All Some More Drama To Watch Out For This Season
Cheers To Football Fans
Football pic.twitter.com/ipI3VuSqJY— Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) August 26, 2022
Jeers To Electronic Arts And Madden
a video game franchise worth $4,000,000,000pic.twitter.com/warbAClMJC— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 28, 2022
Cheers To Edwin Diaz, The Trumpets, And SNY
SNY keeps finding new ways to make televised baseball artful and thrilling this season. Leagues above. https://t.co/gvgOE0jl3c— Maxwell Haddad 🎭 (@cinemaxwell) August 26, 2022
Cheers To Bobby Valentine Bringing Back The Funniest Bit Of All Time
Bobby Valentine bringing back the mustache at #OldTimersDay pic.twitter.com/mSDCVMgS7V— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) August 27, 2022
Cheers To Wrestling And Pizza And Art
there are people out there there still making great art pic.twitter.com/6O0sqEv4md— Im Your Hucklejordy (@ImUrHuckleJordy) August 27, 2022
Cheers To Karate
The ending.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AaVOUAXCdw— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 27, 2022
Cheers To Ichiro
“Ichiro Girl” reuniting with Ichiro is the most wholesome thing we’ve ever seen 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vrM41SHLaB— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 27, 2022
Jeers To Work Ethic, But Cheers To The Giants Being Comically Bad
This is a really bad look for Kenny Golladay— Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) August 28, 2022
🎥: @KevinBoilard pic.twitter.com/QNrjyLphWM
Cheers To Oswaldo For This Pete Alonso Hit
Jeers To This Yankees Fan, Who Kicked A Hornets Nest By Using A Hot Dog As A Straw
Life sentence. No parole.— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 23, 2022
(via NewYorkNico / IG) pic.twitter.com/Y24wnYmdbc