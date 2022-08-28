Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of August 22 To August 28

We have so much to get to this week, including some wrestling clips, mascots, food, and other non-game moments that I'll keep this brief and say thank you for reading... and no I do not apologize for the amount of Mets clips. It was a busy week for us.

Also, if you're interested in seeing a man get hit in the face with a soccer ball, click here. I couldn't embed this one but it's good.

Cheers To Having Fun In Colorado

Can't fault the boys for exploring beautiful Colorado. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7kULc27HQm — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 24, 2022

Cheers To Trolling Golfers With Remote Control Balls

Jeers To Faulty Equipment

The ball actually went through his glove?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uVTiNbkz8E — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 21, 2022

Cheers To Mascots

They are currently carting off the Ravens mascot! pic.twitter.com/8THbKQsuqS — Olivia Garvey (@Olivia7News) August 28, 2022

Cheers To This Well Executed Play

Cheers To Kingdom Hearts, We Need More Of This In Our Baseball, I'm Always Saying

Sora vs Xemnas live action Keyblade duel…in pro wrestling!



Made my Canada debut in @NEWWrestlingInc against @TheJackyLee last night! pic.twitter.com/3Cd85I98rY — KIDD BANDIT (@kiddbanditpro) August 21, 2022

Cheers To This Boss Who Kept In Touch With His Former Employee

Nate Fisher says that his old boss from the bank texted him to congratulate him 😂 pic.twitter.com/k8fDgFMfI1 — SNY (@SNYtv) August 21, 2022

Jeers To Kicking Your Career Away

Cheers To The LA Lakers Trading For Russell Westbrook's Arch Nemesis, Giving Us All Some More Drama To Watch Out For This Season

Cheers To Football Fans

Jeers To Electronic Arts And Madden

a video game franchise worth $4,000,000,000pic.twitter.com/warbAClMJC — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 28, 2022

Cheers To Edwin Diaz, The Trumpets, And SNY

SNY keeps finding new ways to make televised baseball artful and thrilling this season. Leagues above. https://t.co/gvgOE0jl3c — Maxwell Haddad 🎭 (@cinemaxwell) August 26, 2022

Cheers To Bobby Valentine Bringing Back The Funniest Bit Of All Time

Bobby Valentine bringing back the mustache at #OldTimersDay pic.twitter.com/mSDCVMgS7V — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) August 27, 2022

Cheers To Wrestling And Pizza And Art

there are people out there there still making great art pic.twitter.com/6O0sqEv4md — Im Your Hucklejordy (@ImUrHuckleJordy) August 27, 2022

Cheers To Karate

Cheers To Ichiro

“Ichiro Girl” reuniting with Ichiro is the most wholesome thing we’ve ever seen 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vrM41SHLaB — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 27, 2022

Jeers To Work Ethic, But Cheers To The Giants Being Comically Bad

This is a really bad look for Kenny Golladay



🎥: @KevinBoilard pic.twitter.com/QNrjyLphWM — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) August 28, 2022

Cheers To Oswaldo For This Pete Alonso Hit

Jeers To This Yankees Fan, Who Kicked A Hornets Nest By Using A Hot Dog As A Straw