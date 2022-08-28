Popular
Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of August 22 To August 28

We have the usual round-up of sports bloopers this week, but also, a LOT on the saga of this mad man who uses a hot dog as a straw. Yankee fans, I swear...

We have so much to get to this week, including some wrestling clips, mascots, food, and other non-game moments that I'll keep this brief and say thank you for reading... and no I do not apologize for the amount of Mets clips. It was a busy week for us.

Also, if you're interested in seeing a man get hit in the face with a soccer ball, click here. I couldn't embed this one but it's good.


Cheers To Having Fun In Colorado


Cheers To Trolling Golfers With Remote Control Balls


Jeers To Faulty Equipment


Cheers To Mascots


Cheers To This Well Executed Play


Cheers To Kingdom Hearts, We Need More Of This In Our Baseball, I'm Always Saying


Cheers To This Boss Who Kept In Touch With His Former Employee


Jeers To Kicking Your Career Away


Cheers To The LA Lakers Trading For Russell Westbrook's Arch Nemesis, Giving Us All Some More Drama To Watch Out For This Season


Cheers To Football Fans


Jeers To Electronic Arts And Madden


Cheers To Edwin Diaz, The Trumpets, And SNY


Cheers To Bobby Valentine Bringing Back The Funniest Bit Of All Time


Cheers To Wrestling And Pizza And Art


Cheers To Karate


Cheers To Ichiro


Jeers To Work Ethic, But Cheers To The Giants Being Comically Bad


Cheers To Oswaldo For This Pete Alonso Hit


Jeers To This Yankees Fan, Who Kicked A Hornets Nest By Using A Hot Dog As A Straw



