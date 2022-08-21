Cheers And Jeers For The Sports World For The Week Of August 15 To August 21

There were a few NFL pre-season lowlights I couldn't find, but ESPN got in their "Not Top Ten Plays" segment. That makes me jealous, they have resources that Digg does not, mainly copyright protected footage of all the sports and every single game.

But we still have a plethora, a myriad of sports bloopers and hijinx and shenanigans for you. Mostly baseball, but it's late August and the NFL hates anyone embedding their trademarked content.

Cheers To 'High School Musical 2' For Free Marketing

The only appropriate way to kick off the Banana Ball Summer Series is by recreating "I Don't Dance" from High School Musical 2🤝 pic.twitter.com/R5axK98mUf — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) August 19, 2022

Jeers To Faulty Hot Dogs

Absolutely brutal 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4NoqTPrEA7 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 14, 2022

Cheers To Free Marketing For Wordle

Dave Flemming spent an entire half inning explaining Wordle to Jon Miller.



Here are the highlights: pic.twitter.com/B4jtI33NWt — KNBR (@KNBR) August 18, 2022

Jeers To Tony La Russa's Ability To Manage A Team

Tony La Russa’s smartest moves come from fans in the stands pic.twitter.com/gqKeN0vRcS — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) August 16, 2022

Cheers To Mike Tomlin And Najee Harris

Best thing/story I’ve seen so far on my camp tour. A little backstory. @CoachTomlin was driving in his car when he saw these kids fighting in the street. Tomlin pulls over and the kids, in obvious shock at who stepped out of the car, stopped fighting. (Read full story below) pic.twitter.com/08pFlZTtfx — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 18, 2022

Jeers To EA For Making My Jet Braxton Berrios Look Like Shit In 'Madden 23'

This is egregious 😂 https://t.co/HFuBWKyH8m — Braxton Berrios (@HNYNUT_BERRIOS) August 17, 2022

Cheers To 'The Masked Singer' For Free Marketing

Jeers To Own Goals

Cheers To This Rabbit

Jeers To Playing Defense In The Outfield

Mitch Haniger straight up rejected this Julio Rodríguez home run robbery.



Gotta protect the paint pic.twitter.com/OpvabVI9t9 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 16, 2022

Cheers To This Chair

Jeers To This Slide And The Saga That Came After It

David Vassegh Injury pic.twitter.com/W3Xy1lOBAH — Mad Choriyama (@MadChoriyama) August 18, 2022

Cheers To Dancing

Don't take PEDs, kids.

Jeers To The NFL, Deshaun Watson, The Cleveland Browns, And Everyone Involved