the best of the worst this week

Cheers And Jeers For The Sports World For The Week Of August 15 To August 21

Jared Russo avatar
Jared Russo · · 622 reads
The bloopers this week were sensational, just (*kisses fingertips*) chef's kiss level stuff.

There were a few NFL pre-season lowlights I couldn't find, but ESPN got in their "Not Top Ten Plays" segment. That makes me jealous, they have resources that Digg does not, mainly copyright protected footage of all the sports and every single game.

But we still have a plethora, a myriad of sports bloopers and hijinx and shenanigans for you. Mostly baseball, but it's late August and the NFL hates anyone embedding their trademarked content.


Cheers To 'High School Musical 2' For Free Marketing


Jeers To Faulty Hot Dogs


Cheers To Free Marketing For Wordle


Jeers To Tony La Russa's Ability To Manage A Team


Cheers To Mike Tomlin And Najee Harris


Jeers To EA For Making My Jet Braxton Berrios Look Like Shit In 'Madden 23'


Cheers To 'The Masked Singer' For Free Marketing


Jeers To Own Goals


Cheers To This Rabbit


Jeers To Playing Defense In The Outfield


Cheers To This Chair


Jeers To This Slide And The Saga That Came After It


Cheers To Dancing

@cost_n_mayor @NFL themes if they were choreographed #cnmchoreo ♬ Best NFL Themes - DabKid99

Jeers To Fernando Tatis Jr.

Don't take PEDs, kids.


Jeers To The NFL, Deshaun Watson, The Cleveland Browns, And Everyone Involved

