the best of the worst this week
Cheers And Jeers For The Sports World For The Week Of August 15 To August 21
There were a few NFL pre-season lowlights I couldn't find, but ESPN got in their "Not Top Ten Plays" segment. That makes me jealous, they have resources that Digg does not, mainly copyright protected footage of all the sports and every single game.
But we still have a plethora, a myriad of sports bloopers and hijinx and shenanigans for you. Mostly baseball, but it's late August and the NFL hates anyone embedding their trademarked content.
Cheers To 'High School Musical 2' For Free Marketing
The only appropriate way to kick off the Banana Ball Summer Series is by recreating "I Don't Dance" from High School Musical 2🤝 pic.twitter.com/R5axK98mUf— Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) August 19, 2022
Jeers To Faulty Hot Dogs
Absolutely brutal 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/4NoqTPrEA7— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 14, 2022
Cheers To Free Marketing For Wordle
Dave Flemming spent an entire half inning explaining Wordle to Jon Miller.— KNBR (@KNBR) August 18, 2022
Here are the highlights: pic.twitter.com/B4jtI33NWt
Jeers To Tony La Russa's Ability To Manage A Team
Tony La Russa’s smartest moves come from fans in the stands pic.twitter.com/gqKeN0vRcS— Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) August 16, 2022
Cheers To Mike Tomlin And Najee Harris
Best thing/story I’ve seen so far on my camp tour. A little backstory. @CoachTomlin was driving in his car when he saw these kids fighting in the street. Tomlin pulls over and the kids, in obvious shock at who stepped out of the car, stopped fighting. (Read full story below) pic.twitter.com/08pFlZTtfx— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 18, 2022
Jeers To EA For Making My Jet Braxton Berrios Look Like Shit In 'Madden 23'
This is egregious 😂 https://t.co/HFuBWKyH8m— Braxton Berrios (@HNYNUT_BERRIOS) August 17, 2022
Cheers To 'The Masked Singer' For Free Marketing
Jeers To Own Goals
Cheers To This Rabbit
TOUCHDOWN RABBITS! pic.twitter.com/rDgzCsRIMw— TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 13, 2021
Jeers To Playing Defense In The Outfield
Mitch Haniger straight up rejected this Julio Rodríguez home run robbery.— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 16, 2022
Gotta protect the paint pic.twitter.com/OpvabVI9t9
Cheers To This Chair
Jeers To This Slide And The Saga That Came After It
David Vassegh Injury pic.twitter.com/W3Xy1lOBAH— Mad Choriyama (@MadChoriyama) August 18, 2022
Please tell us you're okay @TriciaWhitaker 😅 pic.twitter.com/966olZC3Sa— Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) August 10, 2022
#HolyCrap #VasseghsChalet @THEREAL_DV 💐 pic.twitter.com/hKrwrAvYQV— Justin Turner (@redturn2) August 18, 2022
Cheers To Dancing
@cost_n_mayor @NFL themes if they were choreographed #cnmchoreo ♬ Best NFL Themes - DabKid99
Jeers To Fernando Tatis Jr.
Don't take PEDs, kids.