Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of January 9-15, 2023

I could have dedicated this entire column of clips to the LA Chargers gagging the game away to the Jaguars. But in order to not just pile on Chargers fans, I'll only post one tweet about it and then move on. But that was one of the worst losses I've ever seen live. You have to clean house if you're LA, right?

Anyways, here's some other sports nonsense for you.

Jeers To Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa’s reaction to Brandon Staley handing him his helmet back is the funniest thing you’ll see this @NFL playoffs…pic.twitter.com/XUwjIrVIjM — Tito (@JavierPDJavier) January 15, 2023

Cheers To Jamaal Williams

A true man of the people https://t.co/YqbyCpyv9k — Zak Hanshew (@ZaktheMonster) January 9, 2023

Jamaal Williams bruh lmfao pic.twitter.com/ooQKDcpu2o — alex (@highlghtheaven) January 9, 2023

Jeers To Elevators

Mike Gesicki was briefly trapped in a elevator earlier today. But he escaped. #MiamiDolphins — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 10, 2023

Cheers To Eating With Your Homies

you know how bad you gotta be beating somebody ass to eat with the homies on the sideline? you can maybe get away with this in a scrimmage https://t.co/oQvZa2A9Vm — aaron. (@ayroned) January 10, 2023

Jimmy Dykes offering up some food from the Catfish Hole to an official while getting the explanation on foul calls. 🏀😂 pic.twitter.com/ZfnVEx7Wz5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 12, 2023

Jeers To Dasani

Bud’s reaction to drinking Dasani water lmaooo. That water should be illegal pic.twitter.com/6rs1mZdDiM — Grayson Allen Enjoyer (@GoatedGrayson) January 12, 2023

Cheers To Shaqtin' A Fool

Cheers To Walt Clyde Frazier

Cheers To Dunks

EVERY ANGLE OF JA MORANT'S UNBELIEVABLE DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE 😱📽️ pic.twitter.com/8u1j6ZNH3F — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2023

Cheers To Winning Money

Cheers To Bobbleheads

The Wizards are doing a Kuz bobblehead night with the pink sweater 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jiUCjvM1XK — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 12, 2023

Cheers To This Pass

Best pass in college basketball history pic.twitter.com/2vLrylxdGh — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 14, 2023

Cheers To Sauce On Going Back To School

Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college, I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early & purse my dream of playing in the NFL…… With that being said, I’m back enrolled in classes and on course to graduate in the summer🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 15, 2023

Cheers To Jeremy Sochan

The Wounded Drummer Boy, by Eastman Johnson, 1872, 📸 by Reginald Thomas II pic.twitter.com/rj1xl9NYtG — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) January 15, 2023

Cheers To Marlboro Jesus' Parents