Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of January 9-15, 2023
I could have dedicated this entire column of clips to the LA Chargers gagging the game away to the Jaguars. But in order to not just pile on Chargers fans, I'll only post one tweet about it and then move on. But that was one of the worst losses I've ever seen live. You have to clean house if you're LA, right?
Anyways, here's some other sports nonsense for you.
Jeers To Joey Bosa
Joey Bosa’s reaction to Brandon Staley handing him his helmet back is the funniest thing you’ll see this @NFL playoffs…pic.twitter.com/XUwjIrVIjM— Tito (@JavierPDJavier) January 15, 2023
Cheers To Jamaal Williams
A true man of the people https://t.co/YqbyCpyv9k— Zak Hanshew (@ZaktheMonster) January 9, 2023
Jamaal Williams bruh lmfao pic.twitter.com/ooQKDcpu2o— alex (@highlghtheaven) January 9, 2023
Jeers To Elevators
Mike Gesicki was briefly trapped in a elevator earlier today. But he escaped. #MiamiDolphins— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 10, 2023
Cheers To Eating With Your Homies
you know how bad you gotta be beating somebody ass to eat with the homies on the sideline? you can maybe get away with this in a scrimmage https://t.co/oQvZa2A9Vm— aaron. (@ayroned) January 10, 2023
Jimmy Dykes offering up some food from the Catfish Hole to an official while getting the explanation on foul calls. 🏀😂 pic.twitter.com/ZfnVEx7Wz5— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 12, 2023
Jeers To Dasani
Bud’s reaction to drinking Dasani water lmaooo. That water should be illegal pic.twitter.com/6rs1mZdDiM— Grayson Allen Enjoyer (@GoatedGrayson) January 12, 2023
Cheers To Shaqtin' A Fool
Cheers To Walt Clyde Frazier
Legend: https://t.co/tahFGIh8I7— David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) January 14, 2023
Cheers To Dunks
JULIUS RANDLE 😱— NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2023
EVERY ANGLE OF JA MORANT'S UNBELIEVABLE DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE 😱📽️ pic.twitter.com/8u1j6ZNH3F— NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2023
Cheers To Winning Money
Cheers To Bobbleheads
The Wizards are doing a Kuz bobblehead night with the pink sweater 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jiUCjvM1XK— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 12, 2023
Cheers To This Pass
Best pass in college basketball history pic.twitter.com/2vLrylxdGh— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 14, 2023
Cheers To Sauce On Going Back To School
Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college, I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early & purse my dream of playing in the NFL…… With that being said, I’m back enrolled in classes and on course to graduate in the summer🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 15, 2023
Cheers To Jeremy Sochan
The Wounded Drummer Boy, by Eastman Johnson, 1872, 📸 by Reginald Thomas II pic.twitter.com/rj1xl9NYtG— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) January 15, 2023
Cheers To Marlboro Jesus' Parents
wake up, babe, new s-tier athlete name just dropped https://t.co/riEK8MhDW8— the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) January 15, 2023