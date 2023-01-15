Popular
jamaal williams loves anime

Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of January 9-15, 2023

Jared Russo
If you love anime, football, memes, funny names, slam dunks, or general hijinx and shenanigans, then please click on this article.
I could have dedicated this entire column of clips to the LA Chargers gagging the game away to the Jaguars. But in order to not just pile on Chargers fans, I'll only post one tweet about it and then move on. But that was one of the worst losses I've ever seen live. You have to clean house if you're LA, right?

Anyways, here's some other sports nonsense for you.


Jeers To Joey Bosa


Cheers To Jamaal Williams


Jeers To Elevators


Cheers To Eating With Your Homies


Jeers To Dasani


Cheers To Shaqtin' A Fool


Cheers To Walt Clyde Frazier


Cheers To Dunks


Cheers To Winning Money


Cheers To Bobbleheads


Cheers To This Pass


Cheers To Sauce On Going Back To School


Cheers To Jeremy Sochan


Cheers To Marlboro Jesus' Parents

