Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of January 16-22

The woman in the thumbnail above is Katie Volynets. She is a pro tennis player and world class athlete. Katie happens to have a hilarious name, given how ironic her job is, but it's not pronounced like you'd think it is. It's not Volley Nets, as it turns out. Here is the quote of the year folks:

Volynets was asked how her family name should be pronounced. It seems like a perfect fit for a tennis player.

“I’m going to stick to volley nets,” she said.

And when asked if that was really how she pronounced it at home, she replied: “Now it is.”

Jeers To The LA Lakers

Lakers need to go on a wisdom streak pretty badly. https://t.co/O5ysMNd76g — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) January 16, 2023

Cheers To Peyton Manning For Telling The Truth Finally!

"I don't know if I ever made a halftime adjustment in my entire 18-year career. I think that's the biggest myth in football- the halftime adjustments. You go in, you use the restroom, you eat a couple of oranges, and then the head coach says, 'Alright, let's go!'"- Peyton Manning pic.twitter.com/j17FWpXChq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2023

Jeers To Shaq

He was picked second… https://t.co/oBKKmLBRe5 — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) January 17, 2023

Cheers To These Kids, I'm On Their Side

Jeers To Brett Maher

Brett Maher’s FOURTH missed extra point tonight pic.twitter.com/LVtJHjeVWh — PFF (@PFF) January 17, 2023

How many extra points has Dallas missed? pic.twitter.com/OMKGevWzgi — PFF (@PFF) January 17, 2023

Cheers To Aaron Paul And Bryan Cranston And Clutch The Bear

Jeers To Getting Old

Cheers To The Milwaukee Bucks?

you'll always remember your first bratzooka. 💚 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 18, 2023

Jeers To Jalen Duren

Jalen Duren is not currently with the Pistons because the league’s youngest player lost his passport lol. The team is working and hoping to get him here in time for the game. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 17, 2023

Cheers To Gritty

only the real ones know pic.twitter.com/goTzPtijBg — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 20, 2023

Jeers To Rex Ryan, You Had To Keep That Streak Going!

Cheers To Nick Sirianni, He Knows What He's Doing

Jeers To Joakim Noah

Nobody can pull off this look but Joakim Noah... actually, nobody can pull of this look. https://t.co/YVt8XmXfE9 — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) January 20, 2023

Cheers To Whatever This Is?

Jeers To Luis Arraez, You Coward

When new #Marlins 2B Luis Arraez was asked what he will miss the most about leaving Minnesota: ‘The cold.’’ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 21, 2023

Jeers To Eric Adams For Jinxing The Giants And Being A Terrible Mayor