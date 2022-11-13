you like that?!
Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of November 7-13
Do these round-ups even need intros? I wonder about that every time I write these; I collect the videos and tweets during the week, and think to myself "do these need anymore context?" and "do non-sports fans click on these and enjoy this stuff?".
Anyways, here is this week's nonsense and bloopers for you.
Cheers To Kirk Cousins And Revenge
Kirk Cousins broke down the Vikings’ locker room huddle with a “You like that!” following the win against his former team.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 6, 2022
(🎥: @vikings) pic.twitter.com/iW99GGoKZb
Jeers To Kirk Cousins And Corniness
November 7, 2022
Cheers To Buzzer Beaters
November 8, 2022
Jeers To Having Your Plans Change At The Last Minute
Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker says he was about to head to a Carrie Underwood concert last week when he got the call that LA was signing him. Today, he kicks a game-winning field goal.— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 6, 2022
Cheers To Scottie Barnes
SCOTTIE BARNES OH MY GOODNESS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MhSSkU8v9D— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2022
Jeers To Feeling Old
Cheers To Reading The Newspaper
Excellent reading choice https://t.co/INmCRwSqds— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 8, 2022
Jeers To Being Hit While Doing Your Job
Camera op took a real hit on this one pic.twitter.com/vZgSghkquq— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 10, 2022
Cheers To The Quote Of The Year
Jacque Vaughn after being introduced as the full time head coach:— Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) November 9, 2022
“I told my wife I wasn’t her first choice either.”
😂😂
Jeers To Not Paying Attention
I can’t stop laughing at them playing 4-on-5 because DLo forgot to check in 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/POUZcdLNtR— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) November 10, 2022
Cheers To The Two-Time MVP
Jokic 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hmThWj5qOV— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2022
Jeers To Headaches
AIN'T NO WAY. ABSOLUTELY NOT.— Memphis Hustle (@MemphisHustle) November 11, 2022
DID THAT REALLY JUST HAPPEN!? 💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/srUl42dHDN
Cheers To Impressing The Ladies
“Yeah, I bought some…in bulk!” pic.twitter.com/T9Cl2kWxW8— Mike Wright (@FFHitman) November 12, 2022
OW OW OW OW OW OW OW OW OW
This is nuts. pic.twitter.com/Wk2WYnn1Ua— Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) November 12, 2022
Cheers To Dancing
Game time VIBES 🕺 #SeaDubs— Santa Cruz Warriors (@GLeagueWarriors) November 13, 2022
📺 Tune in @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/uEWTtJzcVU
Jeers To Getting Dunked On By Your Team's Social Media Page
inspector gadget vibes.🔍 pic.twitter.com/ftg50JUPj0— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 12, 2022
Cheers To Germany
The stadium turning off the audio and the crowd continuing to sing loud enough to drown out the game is just not something you see at NFL games. College sometimes. Absolutely rules pic.twitter.com/dP0zogmyis— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 13, 2022
Jeers To Being Disrespectful
Very rude business pic.twitter.com/lZJU47Y7Lb— Zito (@_Zeets) November 13, 2022
Cheers To Rex Ryan Flexing On Us
Jeers To Tom Brady
45-year old WR Tom Brady with 23-year old Tariq Woolen covering him and Leonard Fournette throwing.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2022
I mean.... c'mon. 😂pic.twitter.com/AduLxO7PwG