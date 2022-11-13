Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

you like that?!

Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of November 7-13

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of November 7-13
We have an unusual amount of receipts on both Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins. Make of that what you will.
· 2.2k reads

Do these round-ups even need intros? I wonder about that every time I write these; I collect the videos and tweets during the week, and think to myself "do these need anymore context?" and "do non-sports fans click on these and enjoy this stuff?".

Anyways, here is this week's nonsense and bloopers for you.


Cheers To Kirk Cousins And Revenge


Jeers To Kirk Cousins And Corniness


Cheers To Buzzer Beaters


Jeers To Having Your Plans Change At The Last Minute


Cheers To Scottie Barnes


Jeers To Feeling Old


Cheers To Reading The Newspaper


Jeers To Being Hit While Doing Your Job


Cheers To The Quote Of The Year


Jeers To Not Paying Attention


Cheers To The Two-Time MVP


Jeers To Headaches


Cheers To Impressing The Ladies


OW OW OW OW OW OW OW OW OW


Cheers To Dancing


Jeers To Getting Dunked On By Your Team's Social Media Page


Cheers To Germany


Jeers To Being Disrespectful


Cheers To Rex Ryan Flexing On Us


Jeers To Tom Brady

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Sports Stories