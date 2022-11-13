Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of November 7-13

Do these round-ups even need intros? I wonder about that every time I write these; I collect the videos and tweets during the week, and think to myself "do these need anymore context?" and "do non-sports fans click on these and enjoy this stuff?".

Anyways, here is this week's nonsense and bloopers for you.

Cheers To Kirk Cousins And Revenge

Kirk Cousins broke down the Vikings’ locker room huddle with a “You like that!” following the win against his former team.



(🎥: @vikings) pic.twitter.com/iW99GGoKZb — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 6, 2022

Jeers To Kirk Cousins And Corniness

Cheers To Buzzer Beaters

Jeers To Having Your Plans Change At The Last Minute

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker says he was about to head to a Carrie Underwood concert last week when he got the call that LA was signing him. Today, he kicks a game-winning field goal. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 6, 2022

Cheers To Scottie Barnes

SCOTTIE BARNES OH MY GOODNESS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MhSSkU8v9D — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2022

Jeers To Feeling Old

Cheers To Reading The Newspaper

Excellent reading choice https://t.co/INmCRwSqds — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 8, 2022

Jeers To Being Hit While Doing Your Job

Camera op took a real hit on this one pic.twitter.com/vZgSghkquq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 10, 2022

Cheers To The Quote Of The Year

Jacque Vaughn after being introduced as the full time head coach:



“I told my wife I wasn’t her first choice either.”



😂😂 — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) November 9, 2022

Jeers To Not Paying Attention

I can’t stop laughing at them playing 4-on-5 because DLo forgot to check in 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/POUZcdLNtR — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) November 10, 2022

Cheers To The Two-Time MVP

Jeers To Headaches

AIN'T NO WAY. ABSOLUTELY NOT.



DID THAT REALLY JUST HAPPEN!? 💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/srUl42dHDN — Memphis Hustle (@MemphisHustle) November 11, 2022

Cheers To Impressing The Ladies

OW OW OW OW OW OW OW OW OW

Cheers To Dancing

Jeers To Getting Dunked On By Your Team's Social Media Page

Cheers To Germany

The stadium turning off the audio and the crowd continuing to sing loud enough to drown out the game is just not something you see at NFL games. College sometimes. Absolutely rules pic.twitter.com/dP0zogmyis — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 13, 2022

Jeers To Being Disrespectful

Cheers To Rex Ryan Flexing On Us

Jeers To Tom Brady