put some clothes on, mr. jaguar
Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of November 28 - December 4
I do not apologize for all the Jets content in this week's Cheers and Jeers edition. I also do not apologize for my love of big hats. And I certainly hope you enjoy the holiday season, because I'm taking a week off, which means there will be no Sunday afternoon column on December 11. I'm going on vacation.
Cheers,
Jared Digg Weekend Editor
Cheers To Elijah Moore
this guy rules https://t.co/xXhgoVM7n5— Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) November 27, 2022
"You don't weather the storm; you become the storm."— Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 27, 2022
- Elijah Moore pic.twitter.com/1zPDJIvQdr
Jeers To Breaking Your Coach's Jaw
Has to be a broken jaw. Omg. https://t.co/xjVBylWCZZ— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 27, 2022
Cheers To Big Hats
Brian Robinson said his friend has a “big hat” company. “If you want a big hat, let me know.” pic.twitter.com/KXm3GCJWO1— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 27, 2022
The big hats have made it to college football. @KennyMcintosh6 wearing the big Georgia hat. #godawgs #SECChampions . #SECChampionship #godawgs pic.twitter.com/RZRnwoo0Au— Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) December 4, 2022
Jeers To Zach Wilson
A Woman in a Green Velvet Hood, by Jan Lievens, mid 1600s pic.twitter.com/l3iWbt9ynN— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) November 27, 2022
Cheers To Celebrating A Great Meme
Russell Wilson has become the most memeable player in the NFL. What a trade by the Seahawks 😂 pic.twitter.com/MxQ1RodfHE— Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) November 27, 2022
Jeers To Kyler Murray, You Can't Say That...Although, Maybe A Cheers Because Of The Honesty?
“Schematically, we were kinda fucked.”— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 28, 2022
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on 4th & 1 interception pic.twitter.com/tcejKA1qTp
Cheers To Steph Curry For The Enthusiasm
I’ll take the fine! Good win Dubs! pic.twitter.com/dKAYlARGDk— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 28, 2022
Jeers To Mark Cuban For Punishing Fans Of Other Teams That Are Better Than The Dallas Mavericks
I don’t know if this is actually funny? https://t.co/mdIRp9QKkk— Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) November 27, 2022
Cheers To Norman Powell For Using His Powers For Good
Jeers To Joe Mazzulla? Was He Joking?
Joe Mazzulla asked if he got to meet with the royal family: "Jesus, Mary, and Joseph? I’m only familiar with one royal family".... Joe Mazzulla is the man! pic.twitter.com/5PSREbuYbR— Per Sources (@PerSources) December 1, 2022
Cheers To Not Being Hit In The Balls
December 1, 2022
Jeers To Russell Westbrook, Come On Man
amazing sequence here.— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 3, 2022
Giannis is awarded a re-do because of Westbrook’s actions during the attempt. Russ then decides to start screaming a count to ten at the same ref when Giannis steps to line.https://t.co/GCxZumDUAY pic.twitter.com/WzayRSw8Dv
Cheers To Shaedon Sharpe For This Dunk
SHAEDON SHARPE. Get the rookie in the Dunk Contest ASAP.pic.twitter.com/GTfNRA5Okk— Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) December 1, 2022
Jeers To Kawhi Leonard
Fun Guy Kawhi activated 😂 pic.twitter.com/zTlNCwHhdL— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 3, 2022
Cheers To Making A New Meme
https://t.co/eeIKJTGMmq pic.twitter.com/DPRWAKYSJI— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 2, 2022
Jeers To Stephen A. Smith For Being Late
Cheers To Tom Rinaldi For Being Alive After These Trips, Must Be Jetlagged As Hell
9 days of work for Tom Rinaldi, per @richarddeitsch:— Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 2, 2022
1️⃣ World Cup in Qatar
2️⃣ 18-hour flight to NJ
3️⃣ Fly from NJ to Dallas
4️⃣ Cowboys-Giants, Thanksgiving
5️⃣ Fly from Dallas to Ohio
6️⃣ Michigan-OSU, fly to KC
7️⃣ Chiefs-Rams
8️⃣ Fly back to Qatar
9️⃣ U.S.-Iran, Tyler Adams feature pic.twitter.com/tL5XtRa4vq
Jeers To Whoever Didn't Let Domantas Take His Daily Nap
"There's no nap, which is hard. I love taking my nap, but you just gotta go through it." -Domantas Sabonis on the early starts (via the telecast)— James Ham (@James_HamNBA) December 3, 2022
Cheers To Jalen Carter
Need someone to start a https://t.co/CbY1efiCE0 petition to change the SEC Championship trophy to Jalen Carter lifting an opponent with one arm pic.twitter.com/eUtLdXED51— Lang Whitaker (@langwhitaker) December 4, 2022
Cheers To Prime Time For Keeping It Real With His Players
Deion Sanders telling his Jackson State players that he’s moving on to Colorado (via his IG) pic.twitter.com/CrNhOxC1dy— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) December 4, 2022
Cheers To Michigan For The Epic Photo Bomb
I hope they win every game by 50 points now pic.twitter.com/HnfkcCJmFr— Jared Russo (@jaredrusso) December 4, 2022