Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of November 28 - December 4

I do not apologize for all the Jets content in this week's Cheers and Jeers edition. I also do not apologize for my love of big hats. And I certainly hope you enjoy the holiday season, because I'm taking a week off, which means there will be no Sunday afternoon column on December 11. I'm going on vacation.

Cheers,

Jared Digg Weekend Editor

Cheers To Elijah Moore

this guy rules https://t.co/xXhgoVM7n5 — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) November 27, 2022

"You don't weather the storm; you become the storm."



- Elijah Moore pic.twitter.com/1zPDJIvQdr — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 27, 2022

Jeers To Breaking Your Coach's Jaw

Has to be a broken jaw. Omg. https://t.co/xjVBylWCZZ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 27, 2022

Cheers To Big Hats

Brian Robinson said his friend has a “big hat” company. “If you want a big hat, let me know.” pic.twitter.com/KXm3GCJWO1 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 27, 2022

Jeers To Zach Wilson

A Woman in a Green Velvet Hood, by Jan Lievens, mid 1600s pic.twitter.com/l3iWbt9ynN — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) November 27, 2022

Cheers To Celebrating A Great Meme

Russell Wilson has become the most memeable player in the NFL. What a trade by the Seahawks 😂 pic.twitter.com/MxQ1RodfHE — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) November 27, 2022

Jeers To Kyler Murray, You Can't Say That...Although, Maybe A Cheers Because Of The Honesty?

“Schematically, we were kinda fucked.”



Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on 4th & 1 interception pic.twitter.com/tcejKA1qTp — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 28, 2022

Cheers To Steph Curry For The Enthusiasm

I’ll take the fine! Good win Dubs! pic.twitter.com/dKAYlARGDk — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 28, 2022

Jeers To Mark Cuban For Punishing Fans Of Other Teams That Are Better Than The Dallas Mavericks

I don’t know if this is actually funny? https://t.co/mdIRp9QKkk — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) November 27, 2022

Cheers To Norman Powell For Using His Powers For Good

Jeers To Joe Mazzulla? Was He Joking?

Joe Mazzulla asked if he got to meet with the royal family: "Jesus, Mary, and Joseph? I’m only familiar with one royal family".... Joe Mazzulla is the man! pic.twitter.com/5PSREbuYbR — Per Sources (@PerSources) December 1, 2022

Cheers To Not Being Hit In The Balls

Jeers To Russell Westbrook, Come On Man

amazing sequence here.



Giannis is awarded a re-do because of Westbrook’s actions during the attempt. Russ then decides to start screaming a count to ten at the same ref when Giannis steps to line.https://t.co/GCxZumDUAY pic.twitter.com/WzayRSw8Dv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 3, 2022

Cheers To Shaedon Sharpe For This Dunk

SHAEDON SHARPE. Get the rookie in the Dunk Contest ASAP.pic.twitter.com/GTfNRA5Okk — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) December 1, 2022

Jeers To Kawhi Leonard

Fun Guy Kawhi activated 😂 pic.twitter.com/zTlNCwHhdL — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 3, 2022

Cheers To Making A New Meme

Jeers To Stephen A. Smith For Being Late

Cheers To Tom Rinaldi For Being Alive After These Trips, Must Be Jetlagged As Hell

9 days of work for Tom Rinaldi, per @richarddeitsch:



1️⃣ World Cup in Qatar

2️⃣ 18-hour flight to NJ

3️⃣ Fly from NJ to Dallas

4️⃣ Cowboys-Giants, Thanksgiving

5️⃣ Fly from Dallas to Ohio

6️⃣ Michigan-OSU, fly to KC

7️⃣ Chiefs-Rams

8️⃣ Fly back to Qatar

9️⃣ U.S.-Iran, Tyler Adams feature pic.twitter.com/tL5XtRa4vq — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 2, 2022

Jeers To Whoever Didn't Let Domantas Take His Daily Nap

"There's no nap, which is hard. I love taking my nap, but you just gotta go through it." -Domantas Sabonis on the early starts (via the telecast) — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) December 3, 2022

Cheers To Jalen Carter

Need someone to start a https://t.co/CbY1efiCE0 petition to change the SEC Championship trophy to Jalen Carter lifting an opponent with one arm pic.twitter.com/eUtLdXED51 — Lang Whitaker (@langwhitaker) December 4, 2022

Cheers To Prime Time For Keeping It Real With His Players

Deion Sanders telling his Jackson State players that he’s moving on to Colorado (via his IG) pic.twitter.com/CrNhOxC1dy — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) December 4, 2022

Cheers To Michigan For The Epic Photo Bomb