Sports Cheers And Jeers: All Cheers Edition

Digg was on a vacation two weeks ago, and the past week was heavy on sports but light on jeers. So instead of doing a back and forth focusing on the good and the bad, all we have to share is the positives that sports can bring. As well as a tribute to Mike Leach, one of the best quotes in football.

Cheers To Malik Monk For Being Nice To The Fans

Malik Monk is a man of the people 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8OwovlTc12 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 11, 2022

Cheers To Jim Irsay For This Amazing Photo

Jim Irsay just did a media gaggle on a golf cart while ripping a cigarette as the league meetings conclude pic.twitter.com/j2d742LwNr — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 14, 2022

Cheers To Tom Thibodeau For Keeping The Bit Going

Joakim Noah just walked into Tom Thibodeau’s pregame press conference about 6 minutes in and without missing a beat, Thibodeau said, “Late as usual.” — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 14, 2022

Cheers To Steve Clifford For Keeping It Real

A HOT Steve Clifford says Hornets play “no defense” - and a lot more. pic.twitter.com/cww7Ui3AUv — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) December 15, 2022

Cheers To Joe Burrow For Not Ruining This Girl's Life On National TV By Embarrassing Her More

RIP To Mike Leach

Cheers To Mike McDaniel For The Motivation

Mike McDaniel strutting around with his pants rolled up wearing a “i wish it were colder” t-shirt is priceless😭 pic.twitter.com/McFeUT7NDf — Smoke (@nickysmokess) December 14, 2022

Cheers To Cody Mauch

devolve and become greatness https://t.co/9IQAqtt8tO — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 17, 2022

Cheers To Cincinnati For This Play

Ultimate Bowl Game



pic.twitter.com/lL3XT2QmJj — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 17, 2022

Cheers To Ghosts

Sam Darnold's ghosts have moved on to Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/e2uIAeFABY — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 17, 2022

Cheers To Blooper

BLOOPER IS A MENACE pic.twitter.com/s1wMqAgBrk — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 17, 2022

Cheers To Minnesota

KING IN THE NORTH! KING IN THE NORTH! https://t.co/LzcYBfn3QV — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 17, 2022

Matt Ryan has now been on the losing end of both the largest comeback in Super Bowl history and the largest comeback in NFL history 😧 pic.twitter.com/yuZNm7s3r0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 17, 2022

Cheers To The Bills Mafia

Bills fans are tossing snowballs onto the field 💀pic.twitter.com/RZxfRTPClJ — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 18, 2022

Announcement at the stadium just now: "Please stop throwing snowballs. We've just been informed that if a snowball hits someone, it'll be a 15 yard penalty against Buffalo" — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 18, 2022

Steve Smith wasn't taking any snowballs to the face. He put on some ski goggles for the halftime show. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LJP9RF8t5S — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 18, 2022

Cheers To Argentina

SCENES IN BUENOS AIRES 🇦🇷🎉 pic.twitter.com/qAJ5mCSBr0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022