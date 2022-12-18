Popular
Sports Cheers And Jeers: All Cheers Edition

Jared Russo
The past two weeks didn't have any jeers, so this is a fun celebration of sports just in time for the holidays! No bad vibes here.
Digg was on a vacation two weeks ago, and the past week was heavy on sports but light on jeers. So instead of doing a back and forth focusing on the good and the bad, all we have to share is the positives that sports can bring. As well as a tribute to Mike Leach, one of the best quotes in football.


Cheers To Malik Monk For Being Nice To The Fans


Cheers To Jim Irsay For This Amazing Photo


Cheers To Tom Thibodeau For Keeping The Bit Going


Cheers To Steve Clifford For Keeping It Real


Cheers To Joe Burrow For Not Ruining This Girl's Life On National TV By Embarrassing Her More


RIP To Mike Leach


Cheers To Mike McDaniel For The Motivation


Cheers To Cody Mauch


Cheers To Cincinnati For This Play


Cheers To Ghosts


Cheers To Blooper


Cheers To Minnesota


Cheers To The Bills Mafia


Cheers To Argentina

