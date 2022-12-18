cheers, mate
Sports Cheers And Jeers: All Cheers Edition
Digg was on a vacation two weeks ago, and the past week was heavy on sports but light on jeers. So instead of doing a back and forth focusing on the good and the bad, all we have to share is the positives that sports can bring. As well as a tribute to Mike Leach, one of the best quotes in football.
Cheers To Malik Monk For Being Nice To The Fans
Malik Monk is a man of the people 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8OwovlTc12— Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 11, 2022
Cheers To Jim Irsay For This Amazing Photo
Jim Irsay just did a media gaggle on a golf cart while ripping a cigarette as the league meetings conclude pic.twitter.com/j2d742LwNr— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 14, 2022
Cheers To Tom Thibodeau For Keeping The Bit Going
Joakim Noah just walked into Tom Thibodeau’s pregame press conference about 6 minutes in and without missing a beat, Thibodeau said, “Late as usual.”— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 14, 2022
Cheers To Steve Clifford For Keeping It Real
A HOT Steve Clifford says Hornets play “no defense” - and a lot more. pic.twitter.com/cww7Ui3AUv— Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) December 15, 2022
Cheers To Joe Burrow For Not Ruining This Girl's Life On National TV By Embarrassing Her More
RIP To Mike Leach
Cheers To Mike McDaniel For The Motivation
Mike McDaniel strutting around with his pants rolled up wearing a “i wish it were colder” t-shirt is priceless😭 pic.twitter.com/McFeUT7NDf— Smoke (@nickysmokess) December 14, 2022
Cheers To Cody Mauch
devolve and become greatness https://t.co/9IQAqtt8tO— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 17, 2022
Cheers To Cincinnati For This Play
Ultimate Bowl Game— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 17, 2022
pic.twitter.com/lL3XT2QmJj
Cheers To Ghosts
Sam Darnold's ghosts have moved on to Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/e2uIAeFABY— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 17, 2022
Cheers To Blooper
BLOOPER IS A MENACE pic.twitter.com/s1wMqAgBrk— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 17, 2022
Cheers To Minnesota
KING IN THE NORTH! KING IN THE NORTH! https://t.co/LzcYBfn3QV— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 17, 2022
THE VIKINGS ERASE A 33-0 DEFICIT 😳— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 17, 2022
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/eHKT9XbPl8
Matt Ryan has now been on the losing end of both the largest comeback in Super Bowl history and the largest comeback in NFL history 😧 pic.twitter.com/yuZNm7s3r0— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 17, 2022
Cheers To The Bills Mafia
Bills fans are tossing snowballs onto the field 💀pic.twitter.com/RZxfRTPClJ— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 18, 2022
Announcement at the stadium just now: "Please stop throwing snowballs. We've just been informed that if a snowball hits someone, it'll be a 15 yard penalty against Buffalo"— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 18, 2022
Steve Smith wasn't taking any snowballs to the face. He put on some ski goggles for the halftime show. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LJP9RF8t5S— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 18, 2022
Cheers To Argentina
SCENES IN BUENOS AIRES 🇦🇷🎉 pic.twitter.com/qAJ5mCSBr0— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022
Broadcast announcers from Argentina breakdown into tears after becoming FIFA World Cup Champions 👑🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/KfytyJOSeC— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022