Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

get your hot fries ready

Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of January 30 - February 5

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of January 30 - February 5
The weeks before the Super Bowl, or Big Game, were not quiet at all. In fact, it was filled with NBA shenanigans, NHL highlights, and other hijinks.
· 441 reads

This column will be moving from its Sunday afternoon posting to a different day and time. When will that be? Who knows, but if you like reading these collections of sports bloopers then be on the lookout during the week for it, because it might be posting on either a Friday or a Monday from now on.

Enough housekeeping, onto the nonsense!


Cheers To Wings


Cheers To Family


Jeers To Family


Cheers To Jimmy G?


Jeers To The Empire State Building. Traitor.


Cheers To George Kittle?


Jeers To Joey Bosa


Cheers To Germaine Pratt?


Jeers To Nick Bosa


Cheers To Philly


Jeers To These Clowns Who Call Themselves "Professionals"


Cheers To The WWF


Jeers To Trent Williams


Cheers To Dennis Schroder


Jeers To Day'Ron Sharpe


Cheers To Nikola Jokic


Jeers To Jamal Murray, YOU CANNOT THINK OR SAY THAT YOU IDIOT


Cheers To Basketball


Jeers To Whatever Nonsense This Is


Cheers To Hot Fries And Anthony Edwards


Jeers To Brandon Aiyuk, You Lost Because You Had The Objectively Worse Team, My Dude, That's How Sports Work


Cheers To Derek Carr


Cheers To Joe Mazzulla For Another Amazing Quote


Cheers To Brad Beal


Cheers To Connor McDavid


Cheers To Tyrese Haliburton

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Sports Stories