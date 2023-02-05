Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of January 30 - February 5

This column will be moving from its Sunday afternoon posting to a different day and time. When will that be? Who knows, but if you like reading these collections of sports bloopers then be on the lookout during the week for it, because it might be posting on either a Friday or a Monday from now on.

Enough housekeeping, onto the nonsense!

Cheers To Wings

Cheers To Family

Jeers To Family

😂😂👀 The announcer had enough of the parents foolishness! The Refs didn’t even call anything yet! pic.twitter.com/xIQr6xIPaR — Joe Chapman (@joechap32) January 28, 2023

Cheers To Jimmy G?

Someone of the players were pissed off. Some had tears. And then we have this https://t.co/4YkY2qEtgs — Beke (@BK9419) January 30, 2023

Jeers To The Empire State Building. Traitor.

I'm just here for the comments 🤔 https://t.co/3S80LSKTIL — New York Giants (@Giants) January 30, 2023

Cheers To George Kittle?

George Kittle: "How does it feel to lose an NFC Championship Game because I don't have a quarterback? Pretty shitty, to be honest." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 30, 2023

Jeers To Joey Bosa

Cheers To Germaine Pratt?

Bengals LB Germaine Pratt after Bengals loss 😳



(via @KatieKapustaTV)pic.twitter.com/nWj3epnHTd — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 30, 2023

Jeers To Nick Bosa

saying nothing is free! it costs nothing! https://t.co/nLI9jKGzQv — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) February 1, 2023

Cheers To Philly

"For those outside the Philadelphia city-state who may be mystified at the intensity and inestimable exuberance of the Philadelphia sports fans, be aware that lately they’ve been feeling like they’ve just hit the lottery after a lifetime of struggling to pay the bills." pic.twitter.com/jeHfSgTr2L — Ximena Conde (@XimenaReports) January 30, 2023

Jeers To These Clowns Who Call Themselves "Professionals"

James Harden won MVP, had 5 other top-5 finishes in MVP voting and made All-NBA 1st team six times. Huh? https://t.co/7yPHcgSGPe — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) February 1, 2023

Cheers To The WWF

And another DX crotch chop.



Everything. Is. Wrestling. 👏 https://t.co/b1P5H2HdWC — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) January 30, 2023

Jeers To Trent Williams

rich dudes investing billions in space travel when all they needed was Trent Williams pic.twitter.com/3U5cxdw5jm — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 29, 2023

Cheers To Dennis Schroder

This is the reverse Nick Young pic.twitter.com/yNz3w9oG5w — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) February 1, 2023

Jeers To Day'Ron Sharpe

Interesting defense from Day’Ron Sharpe… pic.twitter.com/cWhoDzzwBh — Jac Manuell (@JacManuell) February 2, 2023

Cheers To Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic responds to a reporter informing him that he is now averaging a triple double pic.twitter.com/X9nQtIzV5O — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) February 1, 2023

Jeers To Jamal Murray, YOU CANNOT THINK OR SAY THAT YOU IDIOT

Y’all jump to conclusions quicker than women😂 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) February 3, 2023

Cheers To Basketball

Basketball is beautifulpic.twitter.com/Jy9NPKwFKU — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) February 2, 2023

Jeers To Whatever Nonsense This Is

ON MJ DAY! The horror!



Sports are so beautifully silly sometimes, it's why we love them. https://t.co/Z4wjyMwcry — Mike Prada. (PRAY-duh) (@MikePradaNBA) February 3, 2023

Cheers To Hot Fries And Anthony Edwards

Jeers To Brandon Aiyuk, You Lost Because You Had The Objectively Worse Team, My Dude, That's How Sports Work

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk believes that San Francisco was the best team in the NFL this season, despite losing 31-7 in the NFCC to the #Eagles



“We have, hands down, the best football team in the league. Hands down."



"I'm not going even going to argue with anyone." pic.twitter.com/Ed2aHuULVx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2023

Cheers To Derek Carr

Derek Carr got jokes 🤣



“Probably why I’m going somewhere else” pic.twitter.com/ROPRujyKSf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 3, 2023

Cheers To Joe Mazzulla For Another Amazing Quote

Joe Mazzulla asked about his input to Brad Stevens on trades: “I’m the interim head coach, he’s the general manager. That’s the relationship we have.” — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) February 3, 2023

Cheers To Brad Beal

great hustle like that works up an appetite, huh @RealDealBeal23? 🤣🍿 pic.twitter.com/wIgZyueDGt — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 4, 2023

Cheers To Connor McDavid

Cheers To Tyrese Haliburton