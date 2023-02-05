get your hot fries ready
Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of January 30 - February 5
This column will be moving from its Sunday afternoon posting to a different day and time. When will that be? Who knows, but if you like reading these collections of sports bloopers then be on the lookout during the week for it, because it might be posting on either a Friday or a Monday from now on.
Enough housekeeping, onto the nonsense!
Cheers To Wings
Cheers To Family
Coach Sirianni celebrating with his family 😢— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 30, 2023
Jeers To Family
😂😂👀 The announcer had enough of the parents foolishness! The Refs didn’t even call anything yet! pic.twitter.com/xIQr6xIPaR— Joe Chapman (@joechap32) January 28, 2023
Cheers To Jimmy G?
Someone of the players were pissed off. Some had tears. And then we have this https://t.co/4YkY2qEtgs— Beke (@BK9419) January 30, 2023
Jeers To The Empire State Building. Traitor.
I'm just here for the comments 🤔 https://t.co/3S80LSKTIL— New York Giants (@Giants) January 30, 2023
Cheers To George Kittle?
George Kittle: "How does it feel to lose an NFC Championship Game because I don't have a quarterback? Pretty shitty, to be honest."— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 30, 2023
Jeers To Joey Bosa
“I’m F*CKING RICH, you F*CKING BROKE B*TCH!”— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 29, 2023
Cheers To Germaine Pratt?
Bengals LB Germaine Pratt after Bengals loss 😳— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 30, 2023
Jeers To Nick Bosa
saying nothing is free! it costs nothing! https://t.co/nLI9jKGzQv— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) February 1, 2023
Cheers To Philly
"For those outside the Philadelphia city-state who may be mystified at the intensity and inestimable exuberance of the Philadelphia sports fans, be aware that lately they’ve been feeling like they’ve just hit the lottery after a lifetime of struggling to pay the bills." pic.twitter.com/jeHfSgTr2L— Ximena Conde (@XimenaReports) January 30, 2023
Jeers To These Clowns Who Call Themselves "Professionals"
James Harden won MVP, had 5 other top-5 finishes in MVP voting and made All-NBA 1st team six times. Huh? https://t.co/7yPHcgSGPe— Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) February 1, 2023
Cheers To The WWF
And another DX crotch chop.— Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) January 30, 2023
Jeers To Trent Williams
rich dudes investing billions in space travel when all they needed was Trent Williams pic.twitter.com/3U5cxdw5jm— shauna (@goldengateblond) January 29, 2023
Cheers To Dennis Schroder
This is the reverse Nick Young pic.twitter.com/yNz3w9oG5w— Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) February 1, 2023
Jeers To Day'Ron Sharpe
Interesting defense from Day’Ron Sharpe… pic.twitter.com/cWhoDzzwBh— Jac Manuell (@JacManuell) February 2, 2023
Cheers To Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic responds to a reporter informing him that he is now averaging a triple double pic.twitter.com/X9nQtIzV5O— hoops bot (@hoops_bot) February 1, 2023
Jeers To Jamal Murray, YOU CANNOT THINK OR SAY THAT YOU IDIOT
Y’all jump to conclusions quicker than women😂— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) February 3, 2023
Cheers To Basketball
Basketball is beautifulpic.twitter.com/Jy9NPKwFKU— Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) February 2, 2023
Jeers To Whatever Nonsense This Is
ON MJ DAY! The horror!— Mike Prada. (PRAY-duh) (@MikePradaNBA) February 3, 2023
Sports are so beautifully silly sometimes, it's why we love them. https://t.co/Z4wjyMwcry
Cheers To Hot Fries And Anthony Edwards
Jeers To Brandon Aiyuk, You Lost Because You Had The Objectively Worse Team, My Dude, That's How Sports Work
#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk believes that San Francisco was the best team in the NFL this season, despite losing 31-7 in the NFCC to the #Eagles— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2023
“We have, hands down, the best football team in the league. Hands down."
Cheers To Derek Carr
Derek Carr got jokes 🤣— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 3, 2023
Cheers To Joe Mazzulla For Another Amazing Quote
Joe Mazzulla asked about his input to Brad Stevens on trades: “I’m the interim head coach, he’s the general manager. That’s the relationship we have.”— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) February 3, 2023
Cheers To Brad Beal
great hustle like that works up an appetite, huh @RealDealBeal23? 🤣🍿 pic.twitter.com/wIgZyueDGt— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 4, 2023
Cheers To Connor McDavid
He's a cyborg pic.twitter.com/ph0Y37w4zu— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 4, 2023
Cheers To Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton has a new profile pic after being named an All-Star last night 😂— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2023
