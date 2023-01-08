The First Sports Cheers And Jeers Of 2023 Is Here!

We're back, and while 2023 has only just begun, it has already supplied us with a lot of stupid moments and cool clips that are worth giving a thumbs up or down to. Let us begin the process of handing out cheers and jeers.

Also, jeers to ESPN for not letting me embed this, or any, of their videos in an easily digestible way. Shame.

Cheers To A Great 2023

Cheers To This Dunk

Jeers To Making Fun Of What Molly Brought For Lunch

Cheers To 'Inside the NBA on TNT' Crew

Charles Barkley: "I don't want to be one of these as*holes on Television..."



Ernie Johnson: "Hey! Hey! Hey!"



CB: "Oh, I mean jackasses I meant. I'm sorry."



Shaq: "Chuck I'll tell you what: I will pay your fine to the FCC!"



😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/z4MgEOhzoX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 6, 2023

Jeers To The NFL For Allowing A Coin Flip To Determine Anything Important With The Playoffs, Especially Home Field

Translation: “NFL, take your coin flip and shove it.”pic.twitter.com/svELLHZowf — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 8, 2023

Cheers To Bones Hyland

Bones Hyland's reaction to this bucket was too funny 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rohojW6jCp — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2023

Jeers To Tyreek Hill, You Can't Just Leave Him Hanging There

Durham Smythe: Nice job man, high five!



Tyreek Hill: Nope. pic.twitter.com/Z6YYF4Pl3V — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 2, 2023

Jeers To Pat Bev

Jeers To Devin McCourty, You Can't Drop That, Man

How did Devin McCourty drop this pick?! 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/JcREF386sa — Brian Y (@byysports) January 1, 2023

Jeers To The Field For Tripping Kenny McIntosh

KENNY MCINTOSH PULLED A DANIEL JONES pic.twitter.com/U3cJaq7qRJ — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 1, 2023

Jeers To Blackwood