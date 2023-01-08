shwotime
The First Sports Cheers And Jeers Of 2023 Is Here!
We're back, and while 2023 has only just begun, it has already supplied us with a lot of stupid moments and cool clips that are worth giving a thumbs up or down to. Let us begin the process of handing out cheers and jeers.
Also, jeers to ESPN for not letting me embed this, or any, of their videos in an easily digestible way. Shame.
Cheers To A Great 2023
Cheers To This Dunk
OOOOHHHH MY, BRANDON MURRAY 😳🤯— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 4, 2023
cc: @GeorgetownHoops pic.twitter.com/goI9tolRvx
Jeers To Making Fun Of What Molly Brought For Lunch
🤣🤣🤣 What's inside of @MollyQerim lunchbox🤣 pic.twitter.com/rOoqr5Bck1— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 6, 2023
Cheers To 'Inside the NBA on TNT' Crew
Charles Barkley: "I don't want to be one of these as*holes on Television..."— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 6, 2023
Ernie Johnson: "Hey! Hey! Hey!"
CB: "Oh, I mean jackasses I meant. I'm sorry."
Shaq: "Chuck I'll tell you what: I will pay your fine to the FCC!"
😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/z4MgEOhzoX
Jeers To The NFL For Allowing A Coin Flip To Determine Anything Important With The Playoffs, Especially Home Field
Translation: “NFL, take your coin flip and shove it.”pic.twitter.com/svELLHZowf— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 8, 2023
Cheers To Bones Hyland
Bones Hyland's reaction to this bucket was too funny 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rohojW6jCp— NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2023
Jeers To Tyreek Hill, You Can't Just Leave Him Hanging There
Durham Smythe: Nice job man, high five!— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 2, 2023
Tyreek Hill: Nope. pic.twitter.com/Z6YYF4Pl3V
Jeers To Pat Bev
Jeers To Devin McCourty, You Can't Drop That, Man
How did Devin McCourty drop this pick?! 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/JcREF386sa— Brian Y (@byysports) January 1, 2023
Jeers To The Field For Tripping Kenny McIntosh
KENNY MCINTOSH PULLED A DANIEL JONES pic.twitter.com/U3cJaq7qRJ— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 1, 2023
Jeers To Blackwood
…what the heck Blackwood pic.twitter.com/AR5xZRuinQ— Alec Crouthamel (@aleccr12) January 1, 2023