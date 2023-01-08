Popular
The First Sports Cheers And Jeers Of 2023 Is Here!

Jared Russo
Finally, after a long hiatus, we can go back to celebrating and mocking the very worst in sports this week.
We're back, and while 2023 has only just begun, it has already supplied us with a lot of stupid moments and cool clips that are worth giving a thumbs up or down to. Let us begin the process of handing out cheers and jeers.

Also, jeers to ESPN for not letting me embed this, or any, of their videos in an easily digestible way. Shame.


Cheers To A Great 2023


Cheers To This Dunk


Jeers To Making Fun Of What Molly Brought For Lunch


Cheers To 'Inside the NBA on TNT' Crew


Jeers To The NFL For Allowing A Coin Flip To Determine Anything Important With The Playoffs, Especially Home Field


Cheers To Bones Hyland


Jeers To Tyreek Hill, You Can't Just Leave Him Hanging There


Jeers To Pat Bev


Jeers To Devin McCourty, You Can't Drop That, Man


Jeers To The Field For Tripping Kenny McIntosh


Jeers To Blackwood

