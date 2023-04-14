homer hose? dong bong???
LA's Samurai Helmet, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments
We added a new category to this weekly sports round-up column: MVP of the Week! And we were so inspired by Diar DeRozan's antics over the past few days, we had to reward her and thus she is the first inaugural Digg MVP of the Week.
MVP of the Week
Gotta love it https://t.co/0SWIJ7HtGp— Kahlief Adams (@KahliefAdams) April 13, 2023
To Diar DeRozan's teacher: may we kindly request Diar be excused from school on Friday 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZANywhzpqU— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 13, 2023
After Diar DeRozan’s performance last night, expect a lot of NBA teams to pursue players with Loud Daughters this off-season.— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 13, 2023
Just got off the phone with a GM who told me they’re hoping to land a “Philip Rivers-type player” with the ability to bring 8-12 Loud Children to games.
Bloopers of the Week
Jaylen Brown, WYD?
What a violent outcome from such a tender activity https://t.co/pjOdGnxyY5— Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) April 7, 2023
https://t.co/5mybBjYZoq pic.twitter.com/TKpNNustOt— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 7, 2023
One of the worst decisions ever, and one of the worst trades in modern sports history.
Other than their team chemistry eroding and trading away 3 useful veterans, 4 1st round picks, a pick swap and Walker Kessler and owing Gobert another $200M, this trade is working out great.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 9, 2023
This is not cool, guys.
https://t.co/fiQdOeFwIy pic.twitter.com/IWMzVZkAeJ— Giannis Valgiannis (@IllegalScreens) April 10, 2023
Fix this, NBA.
As expected, Joel Embiid not playing for the Sixers today. As a result...— Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) April 9, 2023
Jayson Tatum will lead the NBA in scoring.
Joel Embiid will lead the NBA in points per game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the NBA in points per minute.
Choose your own scoring champion.
Stephen A. Smith, WYD?
Stephen A. Smith says Trump is not racist, but will not vote for himhttps://t.co/bIVA8ZdZL5— Semafor (@semafor) April 10, 2023
Trey Lance, were you attacked by a lawn mower, by any chance?
Looks like Patrick Mahomes, Trey Lance and UCLA QB Dante Moore have been getting some work in together in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Iqcfl6Hys0— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 10, 2023
My Knicks, use this as fuel to pull the upset this weekend!!!
Knicks are going to have to throw out the scouting tape and replace it with this... https://t.co/m5Pmeia4yT— Steve Popper (@StevePopper) April 12, 2023
Best Moments of the Week
This is one way to try and keep Shohei Ohtani on the team next year!
when I pull off a successful mikiri counter in Sekiro https://t.co/nKvVVMpwbc— the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) April 8, 2023
Wow.
One of the questions they asked players on the scoreboard at Citizens Bank Park during the ad break was about their favorite superhero.— Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) April 9, 2023
Nick Castellanos said Scooby Doo.
Old man Udonis having the game of his (old) life.
Oldest players to have a 24-point game:— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 10, 2023
-- Udonis Haslem, 42 years, 304 days
-- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 41 years, 3 days
-- Vince Carter, 40 years, 335 days
My heart too, Steve.
Watch Kerr grab his chest after the insane Kuminga dunk 😂😂😂— TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) April 9, 2023
(via @WhoIsTheRose) pic.twitter.com/0fMg1peaIe
This is extremely hard, love it.
This is hard. NGL https://t.co/GjGQVmztlC— Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 (@Kazeem) April 11, 2023
He is the best.
Ohtani's reaction is everything. 😂 pic.twitter.com/9mkjfecnrA— MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2023
What a look.
https://t.co/Id9QUU9Vxq pic.twitter.com/IVG8kprhy3— J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) April 12, 2023
Quotes of the Week
Dallas Mavericks head coach and patsy Jason Kidd before the shit hit the fan:
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He’s going to play the first quarter and then he’s done for the season.”— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 7, 2023
Kidd then backed off the “for the season” declaration a bit, but that’s the plan.
The NBA app has been streaming Wembanyama French league games for free. So I think we know the motivations for teams keeping picks and tanking to do so to improve draft hopes. That’s not to defend Dallas or anybody here but it’s kind of funny to think of the NBA not approving. https://t.co/6maPCmEazT— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) April 8, 2023
Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard:
This man has been holding the Blazers hostage like a ravenous Sleepytime Bear stalking a campsite https://t.co/DFQAH0j5B6— Andrew Kuo (@earlboykins) April 10, 2023
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson:
Klay just a good person lol https://t.co/QHSzH3Y2yh— Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) April 10, 2023
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla:
Joe Mazzulla, in full deadpan, when asked about what he has learned: “Call timeouts.”— Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 9, 2023
Rob Williams on Joe Mazzulla wanting him to be more aggressive with his offense: "I don't know if you guys heard (in my last game) but I caught the ball in the post and Joe yelled from the bench, 'Score the F'n ball.'"— Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) April 11, 2023
The Minnesota Timberwolves:
"Kyle, do you think this is something you and Rudy can get past?"— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 10, 2023
Kyle Anderson: "Yeah, it is what it is. We move forward, we wanna win games ... It ain't the first time someone has swung on me."
(via @BallySportsNOR)pic.twitter.com/SD2MguPXfJ
started/going https://t.co/kozcEgO2Vl— N’Gai Croal (@ncroal) April 10, 2023
The Baltimore Orioles:
Come for the home run, stay for the celly. pic.twitter.com/WVtTCQYzRy— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 10, 2023
Kyle Gibson: “It’s a Homer Hose, not a Dong Bong.”— Andy Kostka (@afkostka) April 11, 2023
There go the sprinklers. pic.twitter.com/jlPnr3HCYE— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 11, 2023
Former NBA MVP Charles Barkley:
im dying https://t.co/nJJ0GyxiCX— austin walker (@austin_walker) April 12, 2023
Last week we covered how bad umpires were/are. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!
Did we miss anything? Send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso.