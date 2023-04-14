LA's Samurai Helmet, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

We added a new category to this weekly sports round-up column: MVP of the Week! And we were so inspired by Diar DeRozan's antics over the past few days, we had to reward her and thus she is the first inaugural Digg MVP of the Week.







MVP of the Week

Diar DeRozan!

Gotta love it https://t.co/0SWIJ7HtGp — Kahlief Adams (@KahliefAdams) April 13, 2023

To Diar DeRozan's teacher: may we kindly request Diar be excused from school on Friday 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZANywhzpqU — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 13, 2023

After Diar DeRozan’s performance last night, expect a lot of NBA teams to pursue players with Loud Daughters this off-season.

Just got off the phone with a GM who told me they’re hoping to land a “Philip Rivers-type player” with the ability to bring 8-12 Loud Children to games. — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 13, 2023

Bloopers of the Week

Jaylen Brown, WYD?

What a violent outcome from such a tender activity https://t.co/pjOdGnxyY5 — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) April 7, 2023

One of the worst decisions ever, and one of the worst trades in modern sports history.

Other than their team chemistry eroding and trading away 3 useful veterans, 4 1st round picks, a pick swap and Walker Kessler and owing Gobert another $200M, this trade is working out great. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 9, 2023

This is not cool, guys.

Fix this, NBA.

As expected, Joel Embiid not playing for the Sixers today. As a result...



Jayson Tatum will lead the NBA in scoring.



Joel Embiid will lead the NBA in points per game.



Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the NBA in points per minute.



Choose your own scoring champion. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) April 9, 2023

Stephen A. Smith, WYD?

Stephen A. Smith says Trump is not racist, but will not vote for himhttps://t.co/bIVA8ZdZL5 — Semafor (@semafor) April 10, 2023

Trey Lance, were you attacked by a lawn mower, by any chance?

Looks like Patrick Mahomes, Trey Lance and UCLA QB Dante Moore have been getting some work in together in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Iqcfl6Hys0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 10, 2023

My Knicks, use this as fuel to pull the upset this weekend!!!

Knicks are going to have to throw out the scouting tape and replace it with this... https://t.co/m5Pmeia4yT — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) April 12, 2023

Best Moments of the Week

This is one way to try and keep Shohei Ohtani on the team next year!

when I pull off a successful mikiri counter in Sekiro https://t.co/nKvVVMpwbc — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) April 8, 2023

Wow.

One of the questions they asked players on the scoreboard at Citizens Bank Park during the ad break was about their favorite superhero.



Nick Castellanos said Scooby Doo. — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) April 9, 2023

Old man Udonis having the game of his (old) life.

Oldest players to have a 24-point game:



-- Udonis Haslem, 42 years, 304 days

-- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 41 years, 3 days

-- Vince Carter, 40 years, 335 days — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 10, 2023

My heart too, Steve.

Watch Kerr grab his chest after the insane Kuminga dunk 😂😂😂



(via @WhoIsTheRose) pic.twitter.com/0fMg1peaIe — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) April 9, 2023

This is extremely hard, love it.

This is hard. NGL https://t.co/GjGQVmztlC — Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 (@Kazeem) April 11, 2023

He is the best.

What a look.

Quotes of the Week

Dallas Mavericks head coach and patsy Jason Kidd before the shit hit the fan:

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He’s going to play the first quarter and then he’s done for the season.”



Kidd then backed off the “for the season” declaration a bit, but that’s the plan. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 7, 2023

The NBA app has been streaming Wembanyama French league games for free. So I think we know the motivations for teams keeping picks and tanking to do so to improve draft hopes. That’s not to defend Dallas or anybody here but it’s kind of funny to think of the NBA not approving. https://t.co/6maPCmEazT — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) April 8, 2023

Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard:

This man has been holding the Blazers hostage like a ravenous Sleepytime Bear stalking a campsite https://t.co/DFQAH0j5B6 — Andrew Kuo (@earlboykins) April 10, 2023

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson:

Klay just a good person lol https://t.co/QHSzH3Y2yh — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) April 10, 2023

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla:

Joe Mazzulla, in full deadpan, when asked about what he has learned: “Call timeouts.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 9, 2023

Rob Williams on Joe Mazzulla wanting him to be more aggressive with his offense: "I don't know if you guys heard (in my last game) but I caught the ball in the post and Joe yelled from the bench, 'Score the F'n ball.'" — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) April 11, 2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves:

"Kyle, do you think this is something you and Rudy can get past?"



Kyle Anderson: "Yeah, it is what it is. We move forward, we wanna win games ... It ain't the first time someone has swung on me."



(via @BallySportsNOR)pic.twitter.com/SD2MguPXfJ — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 10, 2023

The Baltimore Orioles:

Come for the home run, stay for the celly. pic.twitter.com/WVtTCQYzRy — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 10, 2023

Kyle Gibson: “It’s a Homer Hose, not a Dong Bong.” — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) April 11, 2023

There go the sprinklers. pic.twitter.com/jlPnr3HCYE — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 11, 2023

Former NBA MVP Charles Barkley:

