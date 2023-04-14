Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

homer hose? dong bong???

LA's Samurai Helmet, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
LA's Samurai Helmet, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments
Baseball teams are finding more elaborate ways to have fun this summer, and we are all here for it — as long as Digg's favorite team, the NY Mets, are winning of course.
·
·
·

We added a new category to this weekly sports round-up column: MVP of the Week! And we were so inspired by Diar DeRozan's antics over the past few days, we had to reward her and thus she is the first inaugural Digg MVP of the Week.



MVP of the Week

Diar DeRozan!




Bloopers of the Week

Jaylen Brown, WYD?


One of the worst decisions ever, and one of the worst trades in modern sports history.


This is not cool, guys.


Fix this, NBA.


Stephen A. Smith, WYD?


Trey Lance, were you attacked by a lawn mower, by any chance?


My Knicks, use this as fuel to pull the upset this weekend!!!


Best Moments of the Week

This is one way to try and keep Shohei Ohtani on the team next year!


Wow.


Old man Udonis having the game of his (old) life.


My heart too, Steve.


This is extremely hard, love it.


He is the best.


What a look.


Quotes of the Week

Dallas Mavericks head coach and patsy Jason Kidd before the shit hit the fan:


Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard:


Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson:


Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla:


The Minnesota Timberwolves:


The Baltimore Orioles:


Former NBA MVP Charles Barkley:


Last week we covered how bad umpires were/are. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!

Did we miss anything? Send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Sports Stories