Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

who picks carrot cake?

Nick Saban's Grandma's Carrot Cake, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Nick Saban's Grandma's Carrot Cake, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments
The past few weeks in sports had a lot of bloopers, highlights and cool plays, memorable moments and one extremely weird answer to the question: "what is the best cake?"
·
·
1
·

We're back after a few weeks off. Sports is in a very bad place right now — everyone took off for the 4th of July, the MLB had its all-star break, the WNBA had its all-star break, the NFL teams aren't practicing, the NBA is done with free agency and every team who was supposed to be good this year — Yankees, Astros, Mets, Padres — are bad.

So here is the best of the past week, and hopefully sports can begin to ramp up again as August will be chalk full of fantasy football mock drafts.



MVP of the Week: Josh Harris

The Washington Commanders were sold this week, and the worst owner in the history of the NFL is finally out after decades of bad news, bad press, bad actions and bad teams.

To summarize the transfer of Dan Snyder's ownership to Josh Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, here is what Washington is going to lose when its leadership gets cleaned out:

This has to be good for like, three extra wins this year for the Commanders, JUST because Snyder doesn't own the team anymore, right?



Loser of the Week: Nick Saban

How can carrot cake be the best cake? On what planet is this true? Who would ever take carrot cake first on a list of the greatest cakes to eat? Chocolate, vanilla, red velvet, marble, ice cream, cheesecake, I could go on and on.

Carrot cake? Really? That's your go to? I hope Alabama loses every game this season, how dare you sir.



Bloopers of the Week

This is the greatest race I've ever seen.


Which way?


Maybe we should sign this bird to play for us, we have a spot open in the outfield.


Not a great shot, Sam.


Look at this face.


These are ugly helmets.


You do not want to piss off Yankees fans.


Ouch.



Best Moments of the Week

Dance like no one is watching.


Great, now this song is stuck in my head again.


I still can't believe it.


The shirt he wore is A+ trolling.


Congrats to the Mets' social media and marketing team doing a better job than the actual Mets right now.



Quote of the Week

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban:


If you think we missed anything, send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last time, we welcomed Elly De La Cruz to the big leagues. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!

Comments

  1. Matt 1 hour ago

    While it may not be my own top cake choice, carrot cake is a great cake. This is a bad take.

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Sports Stories