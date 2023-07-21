Nick Saban's Grandma's Carrot Cake, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

We're back after a few weeks off. Sports is in a very bad place right now — everyone took off for the 4th of July, the MLB had its all-star break, the WNBA had its all-star break, the NFL teams aren't practicing, the NBA is done with free agency and every team who was supposed to be good this year — Yankees, Astros, Mets, Padres — are bad.

So here is the best of the past week, and hopefully sports can begin to ramp up again as August will be chalk full of fantasy football mock drafts.







MVP of the Week: Josh Harris

The Washington Commanders were sold this week, and the worst owner in the history of the NFL is finally out after decades of bad news, bad press, bad actions and bad teams.

To summarize the transfer of Dan Snyder's ownership to Josh Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, here is what Washington is going to lose when its leadership gets cleaned out:

I did the math ... pic.twitter.com/iO21GFw8mz — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 20, 2023

This has to be good for like, three extra wins this year for the Commanders, JUST because Snyder doesn't own the team anymore, right?







Loser of the Week: Nick Saban

How can carrot cake be the best cake? On what planet is this true? Who would ever take carrot cake first on a list of the greatest cakes to eat? Chocolate, vanilla, red velvet, marble, ice cream, cheesecake, I could go on and on.

Carrot cake? Really? That's your go to? I hope Alabama loses every game this season, how dare you sir.







Bloopers of the Week

This is the greatest race I've ever seen.

It’s a cold world when you’re racing the Freeze. pic.twitter.com/iApk1cxCPN — MLB (@MLB) July 20, 2023

Which way?

Scoring the wrong way AND the wrong basket? 😭



A little Summer League #Shaqtin 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/i9CQflPsbJ — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) July 15, 2023

Maybe we should sign this bird to play for us, we have a spot open in the outfield.

Not a great shot, Sam.

Sam Burns just drilled it into the face of a bunker and then tried to get relief when the ball stayed there. The delay in play for the ruling was completely unnecessary. Play the ball as it lies and get on with it.



pic.twitter.com/envXaVvQ7l — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) July 15, 2023

Look at this face.

Shohei Ohtani and his facial expressions are a JOY pic.twitter.com/RnzwJmFg4o — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 16, 2023

These are ugly helmets.

The #Colts have unveiled a new 'Indiana Nights' alternate uniform, which includes a black helmet. They will wear these in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns. pic.twitter.com/mBbDpat37j — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 20, 2023

You do not want to piss off Yankees fans.

Ouch.

Brett Baty: “I got it. I got it. I got it.”



…



“I don’t got it.”pic.twitter.com/L7Q45adkai — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) July 16, 2023







Best Moments of the Week

Dance like no one is watching.

@ wnba commish, party at our crib next year! 🤪 pic.twitter.com/6ZAErWyxF5 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 16, 2023

Great, now this song is stuck in my head again.

She hit the floor (she hit the floor)

Next thing you know

Shawty got pic.twitter.com/oUqyTdVBfS — BenchwarmerBran (@brandoncarney) July 19, 2023

I still can't believe it.

This is not an AI-generated photo. pic.twitter.com/YoVj9yfn8e — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 19, 2023

The shirt he wore is A+ trolling.

"We expressed some of our concerns, and they answered it"



Robert Saleh on Hard Knocks being at Jets camp: pic.twitter.com/MfMRlA4rkm — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 20, 2023

Congrats to the Mets' social media and marketing team doing a better job than the actual Mets right now.

One ticket for #Barbie please 💗



One ticket for Oppenheimer please 🖤 pic.twitter.com/vsxibWlfVV — Mr. Met (@MrMet) July 21, 2023







Quote of the Week

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban:

Nick Saban recapped his trip to Italy for his 50th wedding anniversary. He said he was hearing "Roll Tide" chants while touring a Ferrari plant.



"These cats don't even speak English and we're getting Roll Tide-ed." pic.twitter.com/rtODy3wsKz — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) July 19, 2023

If you think we missed anything, send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last time, we welcomed Elly De La Cruz to the big leagues. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!