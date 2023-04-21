Austin Reaves Being That Guy, And More Of The Week's Best Sports Moments

It was a terrible week for me, personally. And I can't just complain about it to my dad, so I'm going to talk about it here and hope my boss doesn't fire me for keeping it real. First, the MLB suspends Max Scherzer for a very dumb reason. Then, Immanuel Quickley doesn't win 6th Man of the Year, Aaron Rodgers isn't a Jet yet and the Islanders lost in a horrible way. Why are all of my teams cursed?

MVP of the Week: Austin Reaves

'I'M HIM"



Austin Reaves letting the world know 🗣 pic.twitter.com/9y15iGbAh0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2023

Bloopers of the Week

Replace all umps with robots ASAP.

Goodbye Oakland, hello Las Vegas!

Sounds like a dream day for my dog https://t.co/etuLDCCK6d — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) April 15, 2023

Maybe don't engage fans like this, especially when weird children are eating foods in a strange way.

Ok but why is this kid eating like this https://t.co/mbXtxU5Ijf pic.twitter.com/Ek6jwT6oov — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) April 17, 2023

Pain.

That’s a tough question pic.twitter.com/9KnxZODv5Y — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) April 17, 2023

Danger Russ.

the bunker was probably wide open in the endzone. https://t.co/yiZ7nNSbXt — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) April 17, 2023

What

🎱 NEW OIL AND GAS WILL SNOOKER US



🦺 At around 7:20pm, two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, interrupting play. The pair proceeded to cover the tables in orange powder paint before being removed by… pic.twitter.com/xWJXjW82jf — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) April 17, 2023

This could have been BAD.

Karl-Anthony Towns nearly elbowed the ref in the face while arguing this call 😳



Jokic and Towns were assessed double fouls.pic.twitter.com/bjH0zFC6yH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

Best Moments of the Week

David Wright is my favorite NY Met.

When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright. 😱 pic.twitter.com/6HwALOTh3o — New York Mets (@Mets) April 21, 2023

"Just stay down."

Instincts just take over sometimes pic.twitter.com/qCuItW7WyA — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) April 14, 2023

Light the beam!

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and owner Vivek Ranadive light the beam after Game 1 win over Warriors pic.twitter.com/TfcVF5cVrK — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 16, 2023

Whoever came up with THE BEAM should never have to pay for a meal in Sacramento ever again. — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) April 16, 2023

Never underestimate someone based on how they look.

Bro was coming for his job pic.twitter.com/PM0GNlKfND — OnlyBangers.eth (@OnlyBangersEth) April 14, 2023

American TV is quite good.

My favorite Rui Hachimura story is that when he first came to Gonzaga, he didn’t speak a lot of English and he could only understand Japanese. But he learned a lot of English his first year in America by watching Vampire Diaries and listening to Drake. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) April 16, 2023

Zero to 100 real quick. His contract, that is.

Jalen Hurts went from Russell Wilson trade rumors to the highest-paid player in NFL history in one season. https://t.co/HLyML3egEE — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) April 17, 2023

Always shoot your shot.

Nicole Lynn sent Jalen Hurts a "hail mary" Instagram DM after his college career ended:



"Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I'd love to link."



Hurts then signed with her, and Lynn has now made him the highest-paid player in NFL history (5-yr, $255M).



Shoot your shot 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1ZrOxeO7oE — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 17, 2023

Replace all umps with robots ASAP.

Pitcher gets tossed for celebrating a strikeout, so Jac Caglianone mashes a grand slam the very next inning and absolutely does not celebrate.



Instant legend. https://t.co/Kp8rtyp75D pic.twitter.com/WdxQ8fOcpo — Lucas Dolengowski (@LDolengowski) April 16, 2023

Have fun at work.

baseball is the best !! https://t.co/oLtwFgJYki — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 19, 2023

Finland, couldn't you have just excused NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen from doing this?

Finland is one of the few militaries with considerable arctic combat experience - imagine running into Lauri Markkanen in winter camo https://t.co/VeeD8zkFfF — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) April 19, 2023

Hat on a hat.

In awe of this Dbacks fan's rally cap balancing act pic.twitter.com/9WBBgz5f1q — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) April 21, 2023

Kissy kiss!

Quotes of the Week

LA Lakers guard and our MVP for this week Austin Reaves:

"I'm him!" Austin Reaves yells at the Lakers bench. Huge performance in his first playoff game. Family and friends from his tiny Arkansas town in the crowd. He's got 14 in the fourth and 23 in the game — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 16, 2023

ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst:

"Apparently someone in the hotel room next to me was not a Get Up viewer and not happy about the early wake-up call here in Phoenix."https://t.co/PpcsC7vppb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 18, 2023

Charles Barkley: "You can't hit somebody and run backwards."

Anonymous source:

"This guy is being too physical" is next level whining https://t.co/zn70jZZEmO — Anthony Nash (@_anthonynash) April 19, 2023

LA Lakers forward LeBron James:

Anyways, if we missed anything send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last week we covered Diar DeRozan's screaming performance and the state of baseball player celebrations after home runs. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!