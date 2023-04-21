Popular
'i'm him!'

Austin Reaves Being That Guy, And More Of The Week's Best Sports Moments

Jared Russo
We have a new MVP of the week, some very adorable highlights, and some quite stupid bloopers for you this week.
It was a terrible week for me, personally. And I can't just complain about it to my dad, so I'm going to talk about it here and hope my boss doesn't fire me for keeping it real. First, the MLB suspends Max Scherzer for a very dumb reason. Then, Immanuel Quickley doesn't win 6th Man of the Year, Aaron Rodgers isn't a Jet yet and the Islanders lost in a horrible way. Why are all of my teams cursed?


MVP of the Week: Austin Reaves


Bloopers of the Week

Replace all umps with robots ASAP.


Goodbye Oakland, hello Las Vegas!


Maybe don't engage fans like this, especially when weird children are eating foods in a strange way.


Pain.


Danger Russ.


What


This could have been BAD.


Best Moments of the Week

David Wright is my favorite NY Met.


"Just stay down."


Light the beam!


Never underestimate someone based on how they look.


American TV is quite good.


Zero to 100 real quick. His contract, that is.


Always shoot your shot.


Replace all umps with robots ASAP.


Have fun at work.


Finland, couldn't you have just excused NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen from doing this?


Hat on a hat.


Kissy kiss!


Quotes of the Week

LA Lakers guard and our MVP for this week Austin Reaves:


ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst:


Charles Barkley: "You can't hit somebody and run backwards."


Anonymous source:


LA Lakers forward LeBron James:


Anyways, if we missed anything send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso. Last week we covered Diar DeRozan's screaming performance and the state of baseball player celebrations after home runs. Be sure to check out this weekly round-up every Friday afternoon!

Comments

