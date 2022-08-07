Cheers And Jeers For The Sports World For The Week Of August 1 Through August 7

I thought I would try out something different this week, and give official cheers and jeers to the following clips and plays and stories of the week. It's mainly baseball, since we're in the summer drought for anything going on, but there's some other shenanigans to chuckle at.

The Mets get an honorary cheer, because they keep beating the Atlanta Barves and my main man Jacob is back on the mound. Shout outs to him and my favorite squadron.

Jeers To: The Stairs, The Fly Ball, And The Alcohol For Making This Fan Fall Down

Sunday night thievery 😱pic.twitter.com/NU6xOOGMv3 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 31, 2022

Cheers To: Me Laughing At This Defense And Jeers To The Angels For Being Laughably Bad

Jo Adell is such a disaster defensively man pic.twitter.com/3XldXK4jfh — Dish (@D1SCHER) July 30, 2022

Jeers To: Human Umpires, And To The MLB For Not Implementing Robot Umps In The Year Of Our Lord 2022

Jurickson Profar would've had the game-tying knock, but it hit an umpire.



C. J. Abrams was not granted third base pic.twitter.com/0pmqQtZxBk — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 31, 2022

Cheers To: This Sick Juke

Cheers To: The Memory Of Vin Scully

Vin Scully could make a play with about five errors in it sound completely soothing pic.twitter.com/aLCrSUMocB — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) August 3, 2022

Jeers To: Trade Deadline PR Nightmares

Vazquez when asked if he was traded to Astros, “I think so, yeah.”



How does it feel: “It’s a business.”



Red Sox PR pulled him away. pic.twitter.com/fQ06LVzwW0 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 1, 2022

Cheers To: This Carrot For Trying

Carrot got STEAMED.🥵 pic.twitter.com/da0RGlVjdD — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) August 4, 2022

Jeers To: This Own Goal. Own Goal Alert! He Tripped!

Cheers To: This Sexy Slide Coming Back In Our Lives

The prettiest slide in baseball is back. 😍 pic.twitter.com/fi8lI89xOg — MLB (@MLB) August 7, 2022

Jeers To: Anyone Who Thinks Cereal Is Soup

Cheers To: This Guy. This Isn't Sports Related But I Found It Funny And Now You Can Watch It

This is how legends are made. pic.twitter.com/DLUMvuG2Eu — Overtime (@overtime) August 6, 2022

