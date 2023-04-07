Baseball Umpires' Terrible Start To The Season, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

As we wait for the NFL draft, the NHL playoffs, the NBA playoffs and MLB to really ramp up, sports is in a bit of a dry spell. There's The Masters, sure, but without March Madness things are just ho-hum right now. The spice won't get spicy for a few more weeks, so here is the best collection of notable moments from a very light week in sports.







Bloopers of the Week

Josh Hart keeps getting left hanging, SMH, why does everyone do that to him?

The Brewers with a blooper of the year candidate early.

You can't do that, rookie!

Umpires cannot catch a break, they have to replace first base now because of that guy! And then they get run into!! (All umpires should be replaced with laser grids and robots)

Flopping should be a felony charge, send that person straight to jail.

Catch the ball.

What a whiff by this goalkeeper. He did NOT keep that goal, as they say in Germany.







Best moments of the Week

AI is so unintentionally funny.

I think I'm actually kinda liking the AI commentary. pic.twitter.com/bxy2WijBUj — Ramble (@GolfRamble) April 6, 2023

The lady Tigers working at Raising Canes!

Meet the new power couple in golf.

Si Woo Kim’s wife shows him up with great shot at Masters’ Par 3 contest https://t.co/6qAZpe1LZG pic.twitter.com/iWuZ4ydyJN — New York Post (@nypost) April 6, 2023

Can only really sit back and admire Si Woo Kim's choice of threads while playing with Phil Mickelson today pic.twitter.com/sIsbEPJh6D — Alex Perry (@AlexPerryNCG) April 7, 2023







Quotes of the Week

San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson:

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid:

NBA superstar Joel Embiid taught himself to shoot by watching YouTube vids. His explanation is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Ued6B70Imt — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 5, 2023

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban:

Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “I want him to stay.” Asked if he’s a max player, Cuban says, “I’m not going to negotiate with you.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 5, 2023







