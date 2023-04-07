Popular
Baseball Umpires' Terrible Start To The Season, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments

Jared Russo

Baseball Umpires' Terrible Start To The Season, And More Of This Week's Best Sports Moments
It's been a light week so far, but that doesn't mean we couldn't find a few gems for sports bloopers and highlights.
As we wait for the NFL draft, the NHL playoffs, the NBA playoffs and MLB to really ramp up, sports is in a bit of a dry spell. There's The Masters, sure, but without March Madness things are just ho-hum right now. The spice won't get spicy for a few more weeks, so here is the best collection of notable moments from a very light week in sports.



Bloopers of the Week

Josh Hart keeps getting left hanging, SMH, why does everyone do that to him?


The Brewers with a blooper of the year candidate early.


You can't do that, rookie!


Umpires cannot catch a break, they have to replace first base now because of that guy! And then they get run into!! (All umpires should be replaced with laser grids and robots)



Flopping should be a felony charge, send that person straight to jail.


Catch the ball.


What a whiff by this goalkeeper. He did NOT keep that goal, as they say in Germany.



Best moments of the Week

AI is so unintentionally funny.


The lady Tigers working at Raising Canes!


Meet the new power couple in golf.



Quotes of the Week

San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson:


Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid:


Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban:



Last time we covered the ending of March Madness, amongst other things and the week before that it was all about Steve Ballmer's love of toilets.

Did we miss anything? Send us a tip to [email protected] or on Twitter at @jaredrusso.

