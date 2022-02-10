Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'I WON'T FALL...MAYBE I WILL'

Someone Mic'd Up Their 4-Year-Old While Snowboarding And It Might Be The Most Delightful Thing You'll See Today

Submitted by James Crugnale

Someone Mic'd Up Their 4-Year-Old While Snowboarding And It Might Be The Most Delightful Thing You'll See Today
Please enjoy this little kid on the bunny slope making hilarious commentary.
@chasing.sage We mic’d up our 4 year old while snowboarding.🥰 #fatherdaughter #dadlife #snowboarding #micdup #cuteness #wholesome #familytime #raddad #fatherhood ♬ original sound - chasing.sage

h/t r/mademesmile

Comments

Additional submission from James Crugnale: