Sebastian Vettel Is Retiring From Formula One, Here Are Some Of His Best Moments

On Sunday November 20, 2022, Sebastian Vettel will compete in his final Formula One race. He'll hit 300 race entries, 280 of those were back-to-back until he got COVID at the beginning of this year's season.

Alongside his four consecutive Driver's titles between 2010 and 2013, Vettel sits third on the list of total wins, holds the record for nine consecutive wins and was until 2016 F1's youngest race winner. He entered the F1 world in 2006 as an exciting German kid who set records for being fast, and collecting the quickest fines.

Now, at the age of 35, Vettel ends his Formula one career with the same excitement that he began it with. He achieved great success with Red Bull, won the hearts of Ferrari fans despite not reaching the heights of others and ended his career in an Aston Martin with grace.

He became a mentor to a new generation of drivers and grew his voice outside the track. Here are some moments from Vettel's memorable Formula One career that we've witnessed over the years.

First Formula One Win

Back in 2008 Vettel won hist first F1 race at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Italy.

First Formula One World Championship

Vettel's still holds the record — aged 23 years and 134 days — for being the youngest F1 Drivers' Champion, which he won in 2010 with Red Bull. Guillaume Rocquelin's (Vettel's then race engineer) line, "You just wait sunshine. You just wait," has been immortalized in F1 history.

"You just wait sunshine, you just wait..."



The flood of emotions when Sebastian Vettel won his first championship 😭🏆#F1 pic.twitter.com/3UIKldRdbd — Formula 1 (@F1) March 23, 2020

Fourth Formula One World Championship

After winning his record-breaking fourth-title, Vettel showed love to his car, and fans in India.

The Moments That Made Sebastian Vettel

From being an electrifying talent to achieving unprecedented success at a young age, the first half of Vettel's career had its fair share of ups and downs, on-track drama and spicy exchanges with teammates and other drivers on the grid.

In his 15-year career on the F1 grid he grew from an audacious, finger-pointing stud into a headband-wearing neo-zen sensei.

Crashing into teammate Mark Webber at Istanbul, in 2010

Both Red Bull drivers were joint leaders coming into the race, and Vettel ended up retiring after colliding into leader Webber, throwing away crucial team and individual points.

Sebastian Vettel & Webber - 2010 Istanbul



Aman aman aman Sebastian Vettel AĞĞĞHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/ki4vgt1juo — F1 Tayfaya Hizmet (@f1tayfaya) September 7, 2022

Being a blunt guy

Here's what he said when asked about the idea of a reverse grid, where the fastest qualifiers start at the back.

Leclerc, Hamilton and Vettel’s thoughts on a reverse grid format in F1



Clearly they don’t rate me - Mahad 🥲😅🤣#PitStopFracas #F1 https://t.co/HAxQZWfpBS pic.twitter.com/ah32PxrBY4 — #PitstopFracas (@pitstopfracas) April 26, 2021

Trolling others — with Schumacher's blessing

And watching out for Schumacher Jr.

And, That Hamilton Crash in Baku, 2017

Perhaps after his four world titles, one of the biggest moments in Vettel's career will no doubt always circle back to the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. It had been more than three years since Vettel's last title and he was in his third season at Ferrari. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was stepping into his highly dominant era, and Vettel wasn't really much of a challenger. But, the 2017 was Vettel's last real shot at challenging for another title, which would've been his fifth. It was tight between him and Hamilton for the first half of the season, Vettel even led after the Baku fiasco, but Ferrari withered away in the second half.

In the 19th lap, an irrational Vettel ran into Hamilton's back while all the cars were running at slower speeds behind a safety car. Vettel lated admitted his mistake, but both drivers admit that the infamous collision solidified their friendship.

#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪: Lewis Hamilton said Sebastian Vettel was “a bit of a nuisance back then,” to which Vettel interfered saying moments like Baku 2017 was what made their friendship better so he wouldn’t change [being a nuisance] 🥺🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/n1FJYPbvO0 — deni (@fiagirly) November 17, 2022

Fittingly enough, Lewis Hamilton organized Vettel's farewell dinner.

This end-of-season Formula 1 driver get-together was originally Lewis Hamilton's suggestion, I'm told, and he picked up the bill. And they all had as good a time as it looks they did https://t.co/NvG7WugRmt — Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) November 18, 2022

