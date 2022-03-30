POINT AND SHOOT
What Happens When You Point Lasers At A Soccer Player During A Penalty Shootout
Submitted by Adwait
Egypt and Senegal squared off in an elimination game to determine who would carry on to the World Cup 2022 this summer, which will be held in Qatar. The game went to a penalty shootout and Senegal won, but fans around the world noticed — it was impossible to miss — lasers being pointed at the Egypt players, which would assume was to distract them. And guess what, it kind of worked? Senegal defeated Egypt 3-1 in the penalty knockout.
Watch the full match highlights here.
I mean, just look at this. Salah sails his penalty over… and surely anybody would, given the lasers.— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 29, 2022
Mane scores, Senegal wins the shootout, Egypt out of the World Cup pic.twitter.com/tgHmCmW8uu
