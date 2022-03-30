Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

POINT AND SHOOT

What Happens When You Point Lasers At A Soccer Player During A Penalty Shootout

Submitted by Adwait

What Happens When You Point Lasers At A Soccer Player During A Penalty Shootout
Even the world's best players get distracted, especially when there are lasers in your face.

Egypt and Senegal squared off in an elimination game to determine who would carry on to the World Cup 2022 this summer, which will be held in Qatar. The game went to a penalty shootout and Senegal won, but fans around the world noticed — it was impossible to miss — lasers being pointed at the Egypt players, which would assume was to distract them. And guess what, it kind of worked? Senegal defeated Egypt 3-1 in the penalty knockout.

Watch the full match highlights here.



Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.