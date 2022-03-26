THE PEACOCKS!
Saint Peter's Becomes The First 15 Seed To Make The Elite 8, Watch The Moment They Sealed The Deal
Submitted by Jared Russo
THE ST. PETER’S PEACOCKS HAVE DONE IT— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 26, 2022
FIRST EVER 15-SEED TO ADVANCE TO THE ELITE EIGHT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/H8FMQJPrr5
