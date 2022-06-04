back in my day...
Richard Jefferson's Rant About Current Athlete's Resting And Conditioning Sparks A Twitter Debate
574 reads | submitted by Jared Russo
Richard Jefferson’s 2 min. rant on shortening the NBA season😳— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 3, 2022
“Professional sports is not good on your body. It's supposed to separate the people that can do it from the people that can't do it… Part of greatness is longevity… I think this is a joke.”
pic.twitter.com/T28RTWc93K
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments