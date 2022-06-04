Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

back in my day...

Richard Jefferson's Rant About Current Athlete's Resting And Conditioning Sparks A Twitter Debate

574 reads | submitted by Jared Russo

Richard Jefferson's Rant About Current Athlete's Resting And Conditioning Sparks A Twitter Debate
Do you agree with him about shortening the NBA season? We don't, but you might.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.