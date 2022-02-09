Trending
People Are Realizing How Much This Soccer Player's Act Of Sportsmanship Was Like A Scene From 'Ted Lasso'

Submitted by James Crugnale

A resurfaced clip of a soccer match from September 2021 is going viral again after people recognized how a player chose an act of sportsmanship over a shot on goal.

Turkish midfielder Erhan Çelenk is being recognized after kicking the ball out of play when an opponent went down from an apparent hamstring injury.

Here's a longer clip of the wholesome moment.


Several Redditors quipped that the moment seemed like something that famously virtuous Ted Lasso would voice approval over.


