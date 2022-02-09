CLASSY MOVE
People Are Realizing How Much This Soccer Player's Act Of Sportsmanship Was Like A Scene From 'Ted Lasso'
Turkish midfielder Erhan Çelenk is being recognized after kicking the ball out of play when an opponent went down from an apparent hamstring injury.
Here's a longer clip of the wholesome moment.
👏 Erhan Çelenk, Baiano'nun sakatlığının ardından rakip kaleye çok yakın olmasına rağmen topu dışarı attı! #ÇRSvALT #beINSPORTS pic.twitter.com/k9FNJtmqzF— beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) September 21, 2021
Several Redditors quipped that the moment seemed like something that famously virtuous Ted Lasso would voice approval over.
