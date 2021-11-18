'THE WORLD NEED INDEPENDENT AND VERIFIABLE PROOF'
Peng Shuai's Email Casts More Doubt Over Missing Chinese Tennis Star And Sexual Assault Allegations
The Lede
Peng Shuai is a 35-year-old Chinese tennis pro who has previously ranked first in women's doubles and has won titles at Wimbledon (2013) and the French Open (2014.) Earlier this month, Shuai posted an allegation against ruling Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee member and former vice premier Zhang Gaoli, saying that despite numerous refusals she was forced to have sex with him. The post was promptly removed from her verified Weibo account and reporting on the case has been shut down.
Key Details
- Shuai said that Zhang Gaoli's wife guarded the door when he sexually assaulted her.
- This week, CGTN, a Chinese state media outlet, released an email which they said was written by Peng Shuai addressed to WTA Chairman Steve Simon, in which she said the allegations were not true.
- Simon said this email raised more concerns about Shuai and her case. "I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is being attributed to her," he said.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Adwait:
Influencers Tell Us Hidden Stories About Traveling For Content
"You know, we travel a lot, but we don't vacation that much."
Comments