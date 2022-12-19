Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

what a stiff arm, too

This Might Go Down As The Worst Play In NFL History

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
This Might Go Down As The Worst Play In NFL History
What is being dubbed as the "hail moron," the New England Patriots literally gave this game away to the Las Vegas Raiders. Truly the worst way to lose a game ever.
· 432 reads

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Sports Stories