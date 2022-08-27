Digg's NFL Over/Under Betting Guide For 2022

The National Football League, America's new pastime. Sorry baseball. People love watching giant dudes tackle each other, giving each other horrible brain diseases for our entertainment.

The game has been sullied over the past 20+ years by controversies, scandals, bad news, CTE investigations, players committing crimes, the legislation of defense out of the game, bad rules and worse referees, AND the reign of a team winning every year who has been caught multiple times red-handed cheating in various ways. No titles have been stripped from that organization, and the owner is a sex pervert. The Patriots, I'm talking about the Patriots, if you didn't gather that.

Anyways, the season is approaching and we cannot wait for it! And if you like to lose money, you can gamble on all of the games! Willy nilly. Just spend a bunch of your hard earned cash, laying it out on all sorts of bets, using an app or a bookie.

Here are the official (or what we found online, so somewhat official) over/under betting lines for all 32 teams. Below are our picks for who is winning more and less than their number. I am not liable for any major or significant injuries that might affect things, I'm not clairvoyant.

Team Wins Over/Under Buffalo Bills 11.5 -140/+120 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11.5 +100/-120 Green Bay Packers 11 -110/-110 Kansas City Chiefs 10.5 -115/-105 LA Rams 10.5 -105/-115 Dallas Cowboys 10 -110/-110 San Francisco 49ers 10 +100/-120 Denver Broncos 10 -120/+100 Cincinnati Bengals 10 +105/-125 LA Chargers 10 -135/+115 Indianapolis Colts 10 -105/-115 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 -130/+110 Baltimore Ravens 9.5 -150/+130 Cleveland Browns 9.5 -110/-110 Minnesota Vikings 9 -115/-105 Tennessee Titans 9 -105/-115 Miami Dolphins 9 +105/-125 New England Patriots 8.5 -115/-105 Arizona Cardinals 8.5 -105/-115 Las Vegas Raiders 8.5 -120/+100 New Orleans Saints 8 -140/+120 Washington Commanders 8 -110/-110 Pittsburgh Steelers 7 -125/+105 New York Giants 7 +105/-125 Chicago Bears 6.5 +130/-150 Detroit Lions 6.5 -115/-105 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 +110/-130 Carolina Panthers 6.5 -110/-110 Seattle Seahawks 5.5 -140/+120 New York Jets 5.5 -175/+145 Atlanta Falcons 5 +130/-150 Houston Texans 4.5 +100/-120

The Over Teams

Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, LA Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, LA Chargers, Indy Colts, Philly Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers

With 17 games on the schedule now, it's easier than ever for good teams to beat the over number. Especially if you're in a stinky division like Buffalo, Green Bay, and Dallas are in! They should easily get the over (although Dallas, I'm a little concerned about).

The Rams are not quite a lock for the over, with that division being competitive and Stafford's injury, but I still would take the over. The talent is too good on that team, plus they have to defend their title. The Bengals and Chargers also have a hard division/schedule but are too good to not win double digit games. The Colts will clean up the South and have a fluff schedule.

The Eagles are winning the NFC East easily, nothing to worry about there. The Ravens and Dolphins should be able to get past nine wins, going 10-7 should be relatively easy for them. Tua and Lamar are in "prove it" years, so they should deliver and ball out.

The Patriots always win more than we expect them to. I hate it but they do it year in and year out. Like clockwork. No word yet if they were recording opponent's defensive schemes during practice, bugging locker rooms, or tampering with the balls.

The Raiders might win the AFC West, they're going to beat a lot of people and be underrated. And Pittsburgh was the hardest team to predict, only because that team is playoff caliber sans the starting QB, but that fact never stopped them from attaining a winning season under Tomlin. So with Pickett and Pickens, that defense, and Harris/Johnson/Claypool, they should eek out seven or eight wins. Maybe a push on them, but I have a feeling they get to eight or more.

The Under Teams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans

So many unders! A lot of these teams will disappoint or continue to be bad, which hopefully makes the math work out on all the teams I think are going over their win totals.

Tampa is bound to come back to earth, and win 11 or fewer. Time is going to catch up to Brady, and the injury bug is hitting that roster hard. Regression is inevitable, even though they will still win the division.

Kansas City is in for the ride of their life, having to handle Russell Wilson and the new look Broncos, Davante Adams/Josh McDaniels and the new look Raiders, and Herbert/Mack and the new look Chargers. They'll miss Hill a lot, and still be good but not world beaters like they were.

The 49ers and first year starter Trey Lance have to go up against a desperate Arizona team, the Rams, and a very hard schedule. Don't love the over for them, especially if Deebo isn't willing to run the ball for them. 11 wins is asking too much.

Denver has a terrible defense and is in the hardest division in football history. The Browns are a trainwreck happening in slow motion, and are without Watson for 11 games. They might lose all 11. Minnesota didn't get better, and neither did the Titans or the Cardinals. Missing Hopkins for six games might be the difference there.

The Saints winning nine games? I don't see it, especially without Payton at the helm. The Commanders, Giants, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Panthers, Seahawks, Jets, Falcons, and Texans are all horrible teams and will come to the conclusion (if they're smart) that they should be tanking for CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson.

What do you think of our bets? Let us know in the comments, or just yell at us on social media for all the shots at the Pats. Which were all warranted and factually correct, by the way.