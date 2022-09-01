The Leading Rusher From Every NFL Team, Visualized

We love Reddit, because we find all sorts of cool things, like the following graphic that someone made. This is the list of every team's all-time leading rusher, ranked by total yards. So the top is filled with the names of the best of the best, no surprises there, and the bottom is comprised of teams that either haven't been around for a long time, don't value the position, or just haven't had long-term solutions at halfback historically.

This came from u/RecordReviewer and r/NFL today, so if you would like to give your thanks in the comments, do so there. Or here, we have a comments section too.

Some Takeaways

Among the leaders on this graphic, until 1999, eight running-backs had won league MVP — Jim Brown, Walter Payton, Earl Campbell, Marcus Allen, Thurman Thomas, Emmitt Smith, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis — and since the millennium, only three — Shaun Alexander (2005), LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) and Adrian Peterson (2012) — have won it.

Leaders like Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Jim Brown and Franco Harris, all lead their teams to Super Bowl wins, and again, that was a very long time ago when offenses were primarily centered around those players and just running the ball up the gut.

Some top 25 all-time rushers that didn't make this cut, because they played for multiple franchises include Jerome Bettis (13,662 yards), Eric Dickerson (13,259 yards), Tony Dorsett (12,739 yards) and OJ Simpson (11,236 yards).

