Dear New York Jets: You’re Allergic To Quarterbacks, And That Needs To Change NOW

To whom it may concern in the front office of the New York Jets,

There is one crowning achievement, one peerless moment in the history of your football team. That is Broadway Joe Namath wagging his finger in the air as he galloped off the field with a win. That was a guaranteed win, I might add, in Super Bowl III against the Baltimore Colts. That is it since 1969, that’s it. 53 years. That’s it for 53 years, nothing else to celebrate or really write home about. That’s pathetic.

I could include the Pats Jets playoff upset where Bart Scott said afterwards “can’t wait!” or the back to back AFC Championship games under Rex Ryan. Terrific moments, but nothing quite like the winning swagger that Broadway Joe brought with him. So since we’ve been such a sorry ass franchise for 50+ years now, I could rattle off all the bad moments. Butt fumble, Bill Belichick turning us down after a day and going to our rivals to cheat his way into 6 rings. Yadda yadda we’ve all been down that misery road.

But this isn’t about the moments we had as a team, or an organization, or a fanbase. This is about one particular position that we seem so inept at, so unlucky at doing right, it’s the worst in the league’s history. The most important position and role in American sports, the quarterback, we seem allergic to having one. This is unprecedented in modern times, let alone going back to the 1960’s. By a lot of metrics, Namath wasn’t even among the best of the best at his position, compared to the greats of his era.

But he had the one thing we’ve been missing, the one key element that you need to be a winner in this league when leading a team and throwing the ball. It’s not just skill, or talent, or luck, or pedigree, or accuracy, or demeanor, or arm strength, or vision, or any of that.

It’s the “it” factor.

#Jets players are clearly happy about the QB change, wearing Mike White shirts heading to their Week 13 game against the #Vikings pic.twitter.com/iThzwxo5z7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 3, 2022

Being the guy. Getting it. Saying the right things, carrying yourself a certain way, and putting everyone on your back and just going out and doing it. Doing the job, no excuses, no nonsense. The guy. Be the guy. Namath was that in spades and everyone else bought in and he took us to the top of the mountain.

I write all of that as a preamble to what I’m about to launch into, which you’ve probably guessed if you’re still reading this by now. We’ve recently had some QB controversies this season, and the past few in fact, and it all revolves around our team’s curse. We are truly cursed to have either mediocre, totally okay QB play, or most often, putrid dogshit guys from every ilk stink up the joint. No common denominator in their height, weight, background, school, upbringing, or any of that. They all just sucked in one way or another, and I don’t know if this is a ‘chicken or the egg’ situation here. Were they all bad because they landed on the Jets, or are the Jets just perpetually bad because we keep picking and drafting and signing these losers all the time?

Let me run down the list of every single QB to start for us since Joe Namath went to the Rams in 1977:

Matt Robinson, Marty Domres, Pat Ryan, David Norrie, Tony Eason, Kyle Mackey, Browning Nagle, Richard Todd, Ken O’Brien, Boomer Esiason, Jack Trudeau, Bubby Brister, Neil O’Donnell, Glenn Foley, Ray Lucas, Rick Mirer, Quincy Carter, Brooks Bollinger, Kellen Clemens, Frank Reich, Brett Favre, Greg McElroy, Michael Vick (well past his prime), Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh McCown, Sam Darnold, Bryce Petty, Luke Falk, Trevor Siemian, Joe Flacco (well past his prime), Zach Wilson, and now Mike White.

The only two guys who were any good, or at least decent since then, were Vinny Testaverde and Chad Pennington. That’s it, that’s the list. Sanchez was fine but had a tremendous defense to help carry him to postseason success, and it wasn’t sustainable. Not a single person listed in this letter so far has had a better winning percentage than .574, which is slightly above average.

For the record, multiple time cheater Tom Brady was selected 199th in the sixth round by the Pats, and has a winning percentage of .764, and he’s still playing at age 45. How much did the cheating help him go that far? I don’t know, but you don’t have to take a guy in the first round to find success, clearly. Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, I could go on and on about finding talent in the draft. Something you, the Jets, have not been able to comprehend.

Here is the list of quarterbacks you COULD have taken in the draft but chose not to take:

Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, Trey Lance, Kenny Pickett, Taylor Heinicke, Justin Fields, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, Russell Wilson, Andy Dalton, Joe Flacco (the first time), Drew Brees, Matt Hasselbeck, and Mark Brunell. Or had foresight and traded up for a bunch of guys like Aaron Rodgers!

Chad Pennington could have been Tom Brady. Ken O’Brien could have been Dan Marino. Christian Hackenberg could have been Dak Prescott. Hell, Mark Sanchez could have been LeSean McCoy.

But we just had to go with guys like James Morgan, Bill Ransdell, Dan Sanders, Pat Ryan, Matt Robinson, Dave Buckey, Al Woodall, Bob Biletnikoff, John Huarte, Bob Schqeikert, Dick Shiner, Jerry Rhome, Tajh Boyd, Erik Ainge, Brad Smith, Troy Taylor, and Chuck Clements. If you haven’t heard of any of those players, it’s because no one has. They were all busts beyond busts.

*That list does not include drafting Kyle Brady instead of Warren Sapp, passing on Jerry Rice the football GOAT because you took Al Toon, picking Bryan Thomas over Ed Reed and Brian Westbrook, taking Dave Cadigan who tested positive for steroids instead of Michael Irvin, taking Terry Williams over Thurman Thomas and Dermontti Dawson, choosing Vernon Gholston over Chris Johnson and Matt Forte and DeSean Jackson and Jamaal Charles, taking Dewayne Robertson and Victor Hobson over Osi Umenyiora and Terrell Suggs and Troy Polamalu, drafting Kyle Wilson over Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham, taking Blair Thomas over Emmitt Smith the all time leading rusher in NFL history, taking Mike Nugent over Vincent Jackson and Frank Gore and Justin Tuck, or taking Johnny Lam Jones instead of Art Monk and Anthony Munoz.

Mike White put the #Jets red zone struggles on his shoulders. “That’s on me.” pic.twitter.com/rdTaO0NKUL — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 4, 2022

But this isn’t about those other positions! This is all about the QB. The all important QB, the thing that basically determines if you’re a good playoff team capable of winning the Super Bowl, or a team like the Jets who do nothing for 50+ years. You know, the kind of important thing to not whiff on year after year. And I’ve noticed that the past several years for the Jets have been…tumultuous at best. To put it lightly. You took a kid #3 overall, and he was a bust. You then took another kid at #2 overall, and he’s a bust. How do you keep fucking this up so hard?

You traded away Sam Darnold, which was good, get rid of him. You benched Zach Wilson, and if you’re smart you’d trade him the first possible day you could. I’d cut him today; that press conference where he declined to take any blame and his performance against New England was a one-two punch that spoke volumes. He isn’t an NFL caliber player, he isn’t a leader, he’s a rich kid who thinks he’s above it all. He doesn’t get it, all your job is as a QB is to lead, throw the ball, and take all the blame and deflect all credit. That’s it! And he can do absolutely none of that. He lost the respect of his teammates, he lost the locker room, and he loses games. His stats are garbage, you can tell real quick if you have a winner and he is not one.

So I have some options for you, since you, the front office, is at a crucial time and a unique situation. I can’t remember the last time a rebuilding team has been lead by its defense, and instantly went to “playoff ready” so soon. You have the young roster that’s ready to win now, a rarity by itself, but even more rare is that you don’t have a starting quarterback. Incomprehensible that you managed to do that.

They say you win now and get good later. Well, you’re winning now. Get ready to get good as well.

So, your options are as follows:

OPTION 1: Start Mike White indefinitely

This one is the easiest and simplest. He had the best debut by a rookie QB in NFL history, and they put his jersey in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. He might be pretty okay! Pay him nothing through his first contract, spend on a legit team around him, emulate the Broncos team that won with old man Peyton Manning and that wonderful pass rush. You have a rookie stud corner in Sauce Gardner, a rookie stud RB in Breece Hall, a rookie stud WR in Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, so just build a legit line on both sides and BAM you might have a chance.

OPTION 2: Trade for a veteran QB

I don’t love this option. Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, and Jimmy G are the names being floated around, and those guys don’t inspire any confidence. Are they better than Mike White, for their price tag? No.

OPTION 3: Bet the farm on another rookie QB in the draft

Move up and take Caleb Williams, or Bryce Young, or CJ Stroud, or someone else who does NOT suck. Stop taking bums from BYU and USC, and take superstars from real programs, like…wait one of them is from USC. Huh, interesting. Is drafting QBs in the first round a total crapshoot? Is it all blind luck? All the experts and analysts and GMs fawned over Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold and they turned out to be shit, so why would any of these kids be better?

Go with Option 1 until another opportunity presents itself. Or build a time machine and go back in time and take Josh Allen or Justin Fields or Lamar Jackson like you SHOULD HAVE YOU IDIOTS.

This should not be that hard, honestly, a random number generator could have a better success rate than all the GMs this sorry ass franchise has employed. Joe Douglas, sir, you have done an excellent job drafting on our behalf these last two years with one major exception. You drank the kool aid and listened to group think and took a “can’t miss prospect” who missed harder than Jamarcus Russell. Historically bad, Zach Wilson has been so far. He has to be run out of town, I’ll gladly go to his apartment and pack his bags and drive him to the airport and send him back to Mormon Town, Utah. He's done in this city, accept it and move on from your mistake.

"Oh the experts and mock drafters and analysts can't be wrong, they say this kid is the second best QB right behind Trevor Lawrence!" WRONG. They were all dead wrong, and you bought into the hive mind and got taken for a ride, hook line and sinker. Drives me up a wall whenever we all just jot down some guys in draft positions and never question it. We should be questioning EVERYTHING when it comes to sports, because most people are wrong and have no idea what they're doing. Nobody knows anything. Exhibit A: the New York Jets from the '70s until now.

Don’t fuck this up. Fire everyone who continues to screw this up, and find the guy. Get it right, or sell the team, you morons. You need to find a man, not a child, not a kid, an adult. An adult in the room who takes accountability, who leads, who isn’t just afraid of the “scary” New York media but embraces it. Lives for it. WANTS to be in the biggest market and win for us starving fans. Anyone else is a coward who isn’t ready for prime time. We need a hero, and the next Joe Namath, someone with a back bone, poise, and a brain.

You're in a scary conference, in a scary division, and for the next ten years you're gonna have to deal with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, Joe Burrow and Jamar Chase, Tua and Tyreek Hill, Bailey Zippy Zappe and Belichick cheating and Mac Jones, Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh, Justin Herbert and most likely Sean Payton, and lord forgive me maybe even Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence. And that's just the AFC!!

If we can’t find the next Mahomes or Burrow or Lamar or Herbert or Josh Allen, then make a team designed to kill them like Von Miller and that Denver Broncos team, or the Ray Lewis Ed Reed Baltimore Ravens. LOL good luck with that! Passing offenses are too prolific now, you have to compete in the air, you can't just be the 49ers and think a top tier defense gets you to the promise land. Injuries happen, people leave, and there's a salary cap. You're boned with a QB.

Sports is, unfortunately, a results oriented business, not a process oriented one. You cannot come up with the best process, because luck is such a big factor. So get the results right because you cannot rely on process. And so far, the results make me want to vomit.

Signed,

Jared Russo New York, New York

P.S. I leave you now with this fine American rhetoric and famous speech by General George Smith Patton Jr. addressing the 3rd army, as portrayed by George C. Scott. He won an Oscar for that performance, although he declined it in 1971. Take this to heart, Jets.

“When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big league ball players, the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time. Now, I wouldn't give a hoot in hell for a man who lost and laughed. That's why Americans have never lost and will never lose a war. Because the very thought of losing is hateful to Americans.