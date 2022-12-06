The Cheapest NFL Stadiums To Propose At, Visualized

Proposing at a football game might be romantic but it can also cost a pretty penny, depending on which stadium you decide to pop the question at.

Luckily for any football fans planning to get down on one knee, Betway ranked NFL stadiums on parking, food, accommodation and game ticket costs to uncover which are the best for proposals.

When it comes to value for money, the best stadium to propose at is the Jacksonville Jaguars's TIAA Bank Field. It's free to write your message on the scoreboard at this stadium, so you'll save a pretty penny there — especially compared to other venues like the Gillette and Allegiant stadiums, which charge $1,000 and $1,500, respectively.

The second-best choice is Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, where a romantic meal will cost just $70 and parking is $18.78.

Via Betway.