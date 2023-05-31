Popular
Gael Monfils Makes Monster Comeback In French Open First Round Match

Jared Russo
Gael was down 0-4 in the fifth set and still ended up winning. This will be remembered as a Roland-Garros epic for a very long time.
French star Gael Monfils rallied from being down 0-4 (and 30-40) in the fifth set against Sebastian Baez, in the French Open first round, and somehow ended up winning the game three sets to two — 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.

It was a very improbable and impressive comeback which also happened only hours between his wife's own impressive comeback in her French Open match. The two also just welcomed a child, and Gael got his first win as a father in a very iconic fashion.

Watch the highlights and then stick around for the quotes, this was a fantastic way to start the French. Monfils's next match is against Norwegian sixth seed Holger Rune.



