never give up
Gael Monfils Makes Monster Comeback In French Open First Round Match
French star Gael Monfils rallied from being down 0-4 (and 30-40) in the fifth set against Sebastian Baez, in the French Open first round, and somehow ended up winning the game three sets to two — 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.
It was a very improbable and impressive comeback which also happened only hours between his wife's own impressive comeback in her French Open match. The two also just welcomed a child, and Gael got his first win as a father in a very iconic fashion.
Watch the highlights and then stick around for the quotes, this was a fantastic way to start the French. Monfils's next match is against Norwegian sixth seed Holger Rune.
Still have chills 🥶#RolandGarros | @Gael_Monfils pic.twitter.com/dp9Hi2QBNB— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2023
Gael Monfils won this match 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NAZIjEa7SD— US Open Tennis (@usopen) May 30, 2023
Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina won these two matches within 14 hours of each other pic.twitter.com/rQVmxGXs1q— Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) May 31, 2023
Elina Svitolina on Gael Monfils’ support:— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 31, 2023
“He should be resting… but I’m really thankful for him for coming to support me… Now it’s his turn to go to the 2nd round”
This level of support & love between 2 world-class athletes is heartwarming. ❤️
pic.twitter.com/Smrdu6huz1
An all-timer from Gael Monfils.— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 30, 2023
He was down a double break at 4-0 on Chatrier. He hadn’t won an ATP match since August. He was +3000 to win this match live, with oddsmakers implying a 3.2% chance of victory.
He lays on Chatrier a winner. A magician. pic.twitter.com/wA3e18jAn9
The moment Gael Monfils won his first match as a father— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 30, 2023
His crowd gave him every ounce of energy they had
And in return, Gael gave it right back to them
You can see how much this win meant to him.
He wasn’t going home unless he won this match. ❤️
pic.twitter.com/o2BGT5pQEW