Gael Monfils Makes Monster Comeback In French Open First Round Match

French star Gael Monfils rallied from being down 0-4 (and 30-40) in the fifth set against Sebastian Baez, in the French Open first round, and somehow ended up winning the game three sets to two — 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.

It was a very improbable and impressive comeback which also happened only hours between his wife's own impressive comeback in her French Open match. The two also just welcomed a child, and Gael got his first win as a father in a very iconic fashion.

Watch the highlights and then stick around for the quotes, this was a fantastic way to start the French. Monfils's next match is against Norwegian sixth seed Holger Rune.

Gael Monfils won this match 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NAZIjEa7SD — US Open Tennis (@usopen) May 30, 2023

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina won these two matches within 14 hours of each other pic.twitter.com/rQVmxGXs1q — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) May 31, 2023

Elina Svitolina on Gael Monfils’ support:



“He should be resting… but I’m really thankful for him for coming to support me… Now it’s his turn to go to the 2nd round”



This level of support & love between 2 world-class athletes is heartwarming. ❤️



pic.twitter.com/Smrdu6huz1 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 31, 2023

An all-timer from Gael Monfils.



He was down a double break at 4-0 on Chatrier. He hadn’t won an ATP match since August. He was +3000 to win this match live, with oddsmakers implying a 3.2% chance of victory.



He lays on Chatrier a winner. A magician. pic.twitter.com/wA3e18jAn9 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 30, 2023