MAGIC BOTTLE
This Is How Soccer Goalkeepers Prepare For A Penalty Shootout
Submitted by Adwait
Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski forgot his bottle after the defeat. Info on Senegal's penalty takers.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 7, 2022
This should go straight to CAF Museum if they have. pic.twitter.com/e1LMbZPTUm
Additional submission from Adwait:
Four Stunning and Dangerous Figure Skating Moves That Are Banned at the Winter Olympics
Some highly impressive moves you might've seen in ice shows are banned at Winter Olympics competitions.
