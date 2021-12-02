THIS MIGHT TAKE A WHILE
Everything You Need To Know About MLB's First Lockout In 27 Years
Submitted by Adwait via cbssports.com
The Lede
This is the first work-stoppage in baseball since the 1994-95 season, which was a players' strike. The core labor issue between the MLB and MLB Players Association is monetary — players want a larger share of the sport's revenue and other financial benefits, like better contracts for young players.
Key Details
- The league has a transaction freeze, which means teams can't trade, sign free-agents or waive and release players.
- In the lockout, players will not receive their entire salaries; only signing bonuses and deferred payments.
- Since this is an owner lockout, players won't be allowed to visit or train at club facilities. Players will still be allowed to play in other leagues during the lockout, such as winter, independent or overseas leagues.
Additional Thoughts
"I don't think '94 worked out too great for anybody. I think when you look at other sports, the pattern has become to control the timing of the labor dispute and try to minimize the prospect of actual disruption of the season," Rob Manfred, MLB Commissioner, told the Associated Press.
Via Manfred: Lockout preferred to in-season strike if no deal — Associated Press
Additional submission from Adwait:
The Case For Putting The Tech Expert In Charge
Parag Agrawal is one of the few tech industry CTOs to nab the top job. But the tides may be shifting.
Comments