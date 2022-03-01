THIS SPORT ALREADY HAD ENOUGH PROBLEMS TO BEGIN WITH
MLB Delays Start Of The Season, Cancels Games, As Lockout Postpones Opening Day
Submitted by Jared Russo via espn.com
The Lede
Baseball games were supposed to start on March 31st. Not anymore, as the Players Association did not reach a deal before the arbitrary deadline. The problem? Money, in a lot of different ways, and while the MLB commissioner was caught golfing during the talks, there's no end in sight on any agreement any time soon, based on reports.
Key Details
- "The calendar dictates that we're not going to be able to play the first two series of the regular season and those games are officially canceled," Manfred said.
- "No agreement is possible until at least Thursday," Manfred added, as the union representatives head home for a week before more negotiations resume.
- The main pressure points in a potential deal coming together are: the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonuses, raises and minimum contracts.
