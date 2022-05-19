Popular
UNPRECEDENTED GREATNESS

Federer, Nadal And Djokovic's Professional Tennis Career Accomplishments, Visualized

Men's tennis has been dominated by three athletes — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — for a very long time. Here's how their three careers stack up next to each other.

Redditor u/iamtheguy55 charted out the top three male tennis players' careers in terms of titles and slams. Tennis titles are weighted differently, and Grand Slams are considered the sport's ultimate prize.

Federer announced himself on the scene around 2002, Nadal entered the conversation in 2004 and Djokovic joined in 2006.


Charts That Show Comparisons Between Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer


