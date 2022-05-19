UNPRECEDENTED GREATNESS
Federer, Nadal And Djokovic's Professional Tennis Career Accomplishments, Visualized
529 reads | submitted by Adwait
Redditor u/iamtheguy55 charted out the top three male tennis players' careers in terms of titles and slams. Tennis titles are weighted differently, and Grand Slams are considered the sport's ultimate prize.
Federer announced himself on the scene around 2002, Nadal entered the conversation in 2004 and Djokovic joined in 2006.
H/T: Reddit
Comments