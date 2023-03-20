The Best March Madness Moments Of The Weekend

This is easily the most wild and wacky March Madness we've had in some time, and thank goodness college basketball is back. We had buzzer beaters, a slew of historic upsets, memes, shirtless coaches and emotional interviews. So while we couldn't collect every moment or meme about Purdue losing, this is the best of the best from the past few days. So if you need to catch up to talk to your coworkers around the water cooler, then allow us to show you what you missed.

13-Seed Furman Upsets 4-Seed Virginia

No one had heard of this tiny private liberal arts university from Greenville, South Carolina — that is until they pulled the shocking upset over former National Champ Virginia and their coach Tony Bennett. Well, is it that shocking? He does have a history of losing very early...

As called by @DanScottShow on Furman Paladins radio: pic.twitter.com/nXGsnJyFxd — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 16, 2023

Tony Bennett:

2018: Lose as a 1 to a 16

2019: Win national championship

2020: Tournament cancelled

2021: Lose as a 4 to a 13

2022: NIT

2023: Lose as a 4 to a 13 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 16, 2023

15-Seed Princeton Knocks Off 2-Seed Arizona And 7-Seed Missouri

No one in their right minds had an Ivy League school not only beating a favorite to win the whole thing in Arizona but also making it past Missouri and landing in the Sweet 16. And that's only the first college in New Jersey to have a big win.

16-Seed Fairleigh Dickinson Defeats 1-Seed Purdue

Only once in history has a 16-seed beaten a 1-seed. That is, until Fairleigh Dickinson University won the country's hearts by clowning Purdue, a team many thought would win the entire tournament (not us though, we knew they were frauds). This led to the most amount of viral and buzzy tweets, and now we all know FDU is in Madison, New Jersey.

DOWN GOES NO. 1 PURDUE 🤯



NO. 16 FDU KEEPS DANCING ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ldvMJTEbNk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2023

FDU doesn't have a band, so the University of Dayton's band stepped up to help cheer on the Knights ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/k4vupCpwYo — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2023

Fairleigh Dickinson’s Director of Media Relations is currently a junior at the university: pic.twitter.com/wsrSuIKOkv — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 20, 2023

7-Seed Michigan State Beats 2-Seed Marquette

MSU coach Tom Izzo had an unmissable post game interview:

Coach Tom Izzo got emotional following MSU's upset victory over Marquette. 🥹



(🎥: @MarchMadnessMBB)pic.twitter.com/jM9bSPCjCr — theScore (@theScore) March 20, 2023

8-Seed Arkansas Upsets 1-Seed Kansas

Yes, beating the defending national champions is noteworthy. But having your coach take off his shirt? Now that is something truly worth sharing.

ERIC MUSSELMAN IS SHIRTLESS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iVmvXYJKma — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 18, 2023

Arkansas vs Kansas. The definition of intense. pic.twitter.com/SAX0tNFrsZ — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 19, 2023

11-Seed Pitt Plays Into The Tournament And Knocks Off 6-Seed Iowa St.

Experts didn't think Pitt would win their play-in game. And then, most experts didn't think they would win a first round game. But Pitt did it anyways, because experts are not soothsayers.

On to the next 🗣️@Pitt_MBB Head Coach Jeff Capel joins @EvanWashburn after the win against Iowa State. pic.twitter.com/AMg3RL0yeD — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 17, 2023

[Image: YouTube]