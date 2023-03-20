Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

a bracket-busting good time

The Best March Madness Moments Of The Weekend

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
The Best March Madness Moments Of The Weekend
The first two rounds of the NCAA Men's Tournament are officially over, but it was such a wild few days we had to round up the best clips and upsets.
· 483 reads

This is easily the most wild and wacky March Madness we've had in some time, and thank goodness college basketball is back. We had buzzer beaters, a slew of historic upsets, memes, shirtless coaches and emotional interviews. So while we couldn't collect every moment or meme about Purdue losing, this is the best of the best from the past few days. So if you need to catch up to talk to your coworkers around the water cooler, then allow us to show you what you missed.


13-Seed Furman Upsets 4-Seed Virginia

No one had heard of this tiny private liberal arts university from Greenville, South Carolina — that is until they pulled the shocking upset over former National Champ Virginia and their coach Tony Bennett. Well, is it that shocking? He does have a history of losing very early...


15-Seed Princeton Knocks Off 2-Seed Arizona And 7-Seed Missouri

No one in their right minds had an Ivy League school not only beating a favorite to win the whole thing in Arizona but also making it past Missouri and landing in the Sweet 16. And that's only the first college in New Jersey to have a big win.


16-Seed Fairleigh Dickinson Defeats 1-Seed Purdue

Only once in history has a 16-seed beaten a 1-seed. That is, until Fairleigh Dickinson University won the country's hearts by clowning Purdue, a team many thought would win the entire tournament (not us though, we knew they were frauds). This led to the most amount of viral and buzzy tweets, and now we all know FDU is in Madison, New Jersey.


7-Seed Michigan State Beats 2-Seed Marquette

MSU coach Tom Izzo had an unmissable post game interview:


8-Seed Arkansas Upsets 1-Seed Kansas

Yes, beating the defending national champions is noteworthy. But having your coach take off his shirt? Now that is something truly worth sharing.


11-Seed Pitt Plays Into The Tournament And Knocks Off 6-Seed Iowa St.

Experts didn't think Pitt would win their play-in game. And then, most experts didn't think they would win a first round game. But Pitt did it anyways, because experts are not soothsayers.


[Image: YouTube]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Sports Stories