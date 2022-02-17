Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

YOU GOT THIS

Submitted by Adwait via today.com

Exercises You Should Do To Help Get Rid Of Constant Lower Back Pain, According To An Expert
A personal trainer explains how to strengthen your core to alleviate lower back pain.

The Lede

Personal trainer Stephanie Mansour explains how to beef up your core and help get rid of your lower back ache with a list of dos and don'ts.

Key Details

  • Avoid high-impact workouts (like jumping or certain yoga poses), exercises that have rapid movements (like mountain climbers or plank jacks) and avoid using a spinning stationary bike.
  • Instead, you should do pilates for its core focus, yoga to help with flexibility, low-impact exercises with dumbbells and other strength training and lots of walking.

Comments

Additional submission from Adwait: