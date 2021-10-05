WYD KYRIE?
Kyrie Irving Can't Practice With His Home Team In Brooklyn Because He Isn't Vaccinated
Irving practiced with the team in San Diego last week but hasn't been able to do so in Brooklyn.
- Players in New York are required to have at least one vaccine shot in order to play or practice in New York.
- Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash commented, "We support him [Irving]. We are here for him. Things change. When there's a resolution, we're here for him."
- The NBA Players Association decided to dock 1/91.6 of a player's salary for every missed game due to local COVID vaccine rules.
Why isn’t he vaccinated?