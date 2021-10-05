For You Latest
Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

WYD KYRIE?

Submitted by Adwait via espn.com

Irving was unable to practice with his Brooklyn teammates in New York this week because of the city's vaccination protocols and is set to lose $380,000 for every missed home game.
Kyrie Irving Can't Practice With His Home Team In Brooklyn Because He Isn't Vaccinated

The Lede

Irving practiced with the team in San Diego last week but hasn't been able to do so in Brooklyn.

Key Details

  • Players in New York are required to have at least one vaccine shot in order to play or practice in New York.
  • Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash commented, "We support him [Irving]. We are here for him. Things change. When there's a resolution, we're here for him."
  • The NBA Players Association decided to dock 1/91.6 of a player's salary for every missed game due to local COVID vaccine rules.

Comments

  1. Commented by 𝕾𝖎𝖗 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 𝕱𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖜𝖊𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖗 1 hour ago

    Why isn’t he vaccinated?

Additional submission from Adwait: