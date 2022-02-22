STATS DON't LIE
This Guy Makes A Very Compelling Argument Why LeBron James Will Never Be Considered As Good As Michael Jordan
"I'm going to invent a player here: guy w/ 2 titles, 2 Finals MVP, league MVP, 3 All-Defense teams, DPOY & 9 scoring titles. That's the difference between LeBron & Jordan. Everyone's says it's close, it's not. It's a full HOF career better. LeBron's still chasing." — @kevinwildes pic.twitter.com/3liYzaECK2— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 21, 2022
