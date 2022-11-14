CATCHES WIN MATCHES
Justin Jefferson's One-Handed, Game-Saving Grab Is Definitely A Catch Of The Year Contender
Justin Jefferson, a Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, caught a spectacular catch while the Vikings were making a comeback against the Buffalo Bills, on November 13. It's sure to be considered among this year's favorites for catch of the year.
JUSTIN JEFFERSON ASDGJSKDNFGKSDF;K— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022
📺: #MINvsBUF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/uRjde5F169 pic.twitter.com/sxiLVx0NCi
Via Twitter.