Jon Gruden Files Lawsuit Against NFL And Roger Goodell For Character Assassination
Gruden resigned last month from his Las Vegas head coaching gig after the New York Times reported a series of offensive emails he'd sent while employed at ESPN between 2009 and 2017 as an NFL analyst and "Monday Night Football" commentator. Another report, by the Wall Street Journal, unearthed a 2011 email from him which made more disparaging remarks regarding the NFL Players Union head.
- Gruden claims the NFL and Goodell leaked his emails purposely rather than conducting a "genuine investigation" and says they pressured the Raiders into getting rid of him after the leak.
- Gruden says he suffered massive monetary losses, like his $100 million contract with the Raiders, and added that it also severely damaged his reputation.
- "The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims," said the NFL in response to his claims.
