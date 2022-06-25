this is very cool
Jaden Ivey's Entire Family Got Jerseys To Honor Their Long History In Detroit, And There Wasn't A Dry Eye In The Crowd
What a beautiful moment.🥹— BULLYBALL (@RealBullyBall) June 24, 2022
The Pistons present Jaden Ivey with his grandfather’s Lions jersey, his father’s Country Day jersey, and his mother’s Detroit Shock jersey. pic.twitter.com/QFkVqqeHQa
