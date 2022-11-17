'i AM NOW HAPPY WITH WHO i AM'
Australian Basketball Player Isaac Humphries Comes Out As Gay
Australian basketball player Isaac Humphries came out as gay to his Melbourne United teammates in a video posted to social media on Wednesday.
Key Details
- Humphries told his team: "I have finally come to a point where I know I can reveal myself as a gay man and still play professional sport."
- The 24-year-old revealed he had tried to take his own life during some "extremely dark times," but said "I am now happy with who I am."
- Humphries' teammates embraced him after the speech, and his coach said in a statement: "For him to feel comfortable to be his true self here is great, and we couldn't be more proud of him."