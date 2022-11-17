Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'i AM NOW HAPPY WITH WHO i AM'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via bbc.co.uk
Australian Basketball Player Isaac Humphries Comes Out As Gay
Humphries is the first active male basketball player currently playing in a top-tier league to come out as gay.
· 93 reads

The Lede

Australian basketball player Isaac Humphries came out as gay to his Melbourne United teammates in a video posted to social media on Wednesday.

Key Details

  • Humphries told his team: "I have finally come to a point where I know I can reveal myself as a gay man and still play professional sport."
  • The 24-year-old revealed he had tried to take his own life during some "extremely dark times," but said "I am now happy with who I am."
  • Humphries' teammates embraced him after the speech, and his coach said in a statement: "For him to feel comfortable to be his true self here is great, and we couldn't be more proud of him."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Sports Stories