Soccer Agent Mino Raiola Tweets And Confirms He's Alive Amid Death Rumors
"Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in four months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate," Raiola wrote after rumors surfaced of his death. Super agent Mino Raiola, 54, was admitted to the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy, in January and has since remained in serious condition. His business partner Jose Fortes Rodrigues confirmed to ESPN NL that Raiola is still alive.
Key Details
- Rodrigues said about the rumors: "It's not true. He is not dead, but he is fighting for his life."
- Raiola represents some of the world's best men's soccer players, including Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, French world cup winner Paul Pogba, recent European Cup winner Gianluigi Donnarumma and many more.
- Raiola's physician, Doctor Alberto Zangrillo, said the barrage of calls he received because of the hoax was infuriating.
