POWERFUL

The Iranian National Team Refused To Sing The National Anthem Before Their First World Cup Match

The Iranian men's national team sent a strong message to viewers around the world.
The Iran men's soccer team kicked off their 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar with a match against England, which they lost 6-2.

Prior to kickoff, the Iranian team sent a powerful message by not sining along to their national anthem, as a sign of solidarity with protesters in Iran who've been fighting an oppressive regime for three months.



