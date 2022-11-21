The Iranian National Team Refused To Sing The National Anthem Before Their First World Cup Match

The Iran men's soccer team kicked off their 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar with a match against England, which they lost 6-2.

Prior to kickoff, the Iranian team sent a powerful message by not sining along to their national anthem, as a sign of solidarity with protesters in Iran who've been fighting an oppressive regime for three months.

Iranian team refused to sing the official Iranian anthem at #FIFAWorldCup2022 as a sign of support for protesters in their homeland.



Admire everyone who is fighting for freedom and democracy! The price of freedom is so high but it's the only option. pic.twitter.com/veLe2DPCgr — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 21, 2022

Via Twitter.