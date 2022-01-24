MAKE YOUR HOME A TEMPLE
Five Indoor Cardio Workouts You Can Do From The Comfort Of Your Own Home
The Lede
Here are some activities to get your cardio in if it's too cold to work out outdoors and that you can do without fancy equipment.
Key Details
- Make a walking routine based on pace and add in squats, pushups and calf raises. Create a 20-minute circuit for repetition. You can add a dance routine to break a sweat.
- Boxing can help with stress, burn calories and get your heart rate up. Strength training is a good option too because it isn't hard on your joints.
- Try Tabata, a HIIT (high-intensity interval training) variation with a twelve-minute routine based on different bodyweight-exercises.
Additional submission from Adwait:
These Apps Reserve The Right To Sell Your Prayers
Prominent venture capitalists are flocking to invest in Christian worship apps. The apps say users’ prayers are a business asset.
Comments