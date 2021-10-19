A STERN TALKING-TO
Howard Stern Rips Kyrie Irving Over Anti-Vaxxer Stance: 'Top Idiot In The Country'
"In terms of idiots, he’s gotta be the top idiot in the country right now," Stern quipped. "Guys got a chance as a young man to make millions of dollars, all he’s gotta do is get vaccinated."
- Stern applauded the decision of the Brooklyn Nets to bench Irving, "I love this. Basically saying, ‘listen douchebag, you’ve got to do what is right.'"
- Irving's refusal to get vaccinated made him ineligible to play home games at the Barclays Center in Downtown Brooklyn.
- "I chose to be unvaccinated," Irving told fans in an Instagram Live video. "This is not a political thing here. It's not about the NBA or any organization. It’s about my life and what I’m choosing to do."
On Tuesday, Howard Stern lit into the controversial Brooklyn Nets player, calling him an "idiot" and a "douchebag" after he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
