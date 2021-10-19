Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

A STERN TALKING-TO

Submitted by James Crugnale via tmz.com

On Tuesday, Howard Stern lit into the controversial Brooklyn Nets player, calling him an "idiot" and a "douchebag" after he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Howard Stern Rips Kyrie Irving Over Anti-Vaxxer Stance: 'Top Idiot In The Country'

The Lede

"In terms of idiots, he’s gotta be the top idiot in the country right now," Stern quipped. "Guys got a chance as a young man to make millions of dollars, all he’s gotta do is get vaccinated."

Key Details

  • Stern applauded the decision of the Brooklyn Nets to bench Irving, "I love this. Basically saying, ‘listen douchebag, you’ve got to do what is right.'"
  • Irving's refusal to get vaccinated made him ineligible to play home games at the Barclays Center in Downtown Brooklyn.
  • "I chose to be unvaccinated," Irving told fans in an Instagram Live video. "This is not a political thing here. It's not about the NBA or any organization. It’s about my life and what I’m choosing to do."

Comments

Additional submission from James Crugnale: