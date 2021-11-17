SLOW AND STEADY
How To Stay Fit After 40, According To Experts
Submitted by Adwait via eatthis.com
The Lede
Studies show that even 10 minutes of daily exercise helps your brain's health and structure. A lean and fit body also contributes to better mental health. According to experts, here's what you can do to stay fit when you're approaching middle-age.
Key Details
- Get in the weight room. Along with bulking muscle, it also helps with fat loss. If you're looking for an activity to add to your routine, swimming is one of the best exercises you can do since it works out the entire body.
- Another powerful workout activity is yoga. Practice yoga poses like downward-facing dog or bakasana and work on them. Studies show yoga has wide ranging benefits, like improving cardiorespiratory health and flexibility.
- Finally, try to do multiple 30-minute walks each week.
