THE RACE BEFORE THE RACE

How Often The Fastest Qualifiers End Up Winning The Race In Formula One, Visualized

Here's a breakdown of circuits where the fastest qualifier usually does better than everyone else on race day.

For a driver to get the best starting position on the Formula One grid on Sunday, they must get the best qualifying time on their Saturday sessions.

Here's a breakdown of some race circuits based on a driver's pole-to-win conversation rate — or, simply put, the chances of a driver winning after qualifying the fastest.


A Bar Chart of Pole To Win Conversation Rates For Different Formual One Circuits

H/T: f1statsguru


Redditors also pointed out some recent and past accidents, like at Monaco, that could've swung the data either way, had things occurred differently:


