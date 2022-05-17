THE RACE BEFORE THE RACE
How Often The Fastest Qualifiers End Up Winning The Race In Formula One, Visualized
586 reads | submitted by Adwait
For a driver to get the best starting position on the Formula One grid on Sunday, they must get the best qualifying time on their Saturday sessions.
Here's a breakdown of some race circuits based on a driver's pole-to-win conversation rate — or, simply put, the chances of a driver winning after qualifying the fastest.
H/T: f1statsguru
Redditors also pointed out some recent and past accidents, like at Monaco, that could've swung the data either way, had things occurred differently:
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments