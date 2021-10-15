LEAPS AND BONDS
How Daniel Craig Got In Shape For His Five 'Bond' Films
Craig was 38 when his first "Bond" movie was released. With this last installment, "No Time to Die," he retires from the role in his early fifties. Getting in peak physical shape for a film is no easy feat at any age, so Craig's commitment over more than a decade of his life is impressive. Michael G. Wilson, one of the producers for Craig's 'Bond' films, has said, "I never saw any actor take training as seriously as he did."
Here are the elements Craig found integral to getting in shape as 007:
- His trainer. Simon Waterson was a member of the 845 Naval Air Squadron before he began training actors — and he wasn't new to training Bonds: he worked with Pierce Brosnan for "The World Is Not Enough" and "Die Another Day." Waterson got Craig to stop smoking and eat better, and they worked together seven days a week.
- His workouts. A year before filming for each movie began, Craig would start an intense workout regimen, largely based on Waterson's military training. Craig trained both at home and at a fitness center where most of the filming took place. With the script in hand, Waterson designed workouts with Bond's specific strengths and acrobatics in mind.
- His diet. On set, Craig ate meals on a strict schedule prepared by a personal chef. The food incorporated a lot of anti-inflammatory ingredients and other supplements like kimchi and turmeric juice shots.
- His hobbies. Outside of his workouts, Craig kept physical in more engaging ways, like playing rugby.
- His recovery regimen. Craig got regular massages between his workouts and used compression boots when he could.
- His mindset. Despite a few injuries during shooting — a leg injury filming "Spectre" and a broken ankle during "No Time to Die" — Craig was determined, and he would return to the gym as soon as he could to keep in shape.
- His timing. Craig trained for and played Bond for almost 17 years, which is a long time to keep undergoing the physical demands of the job. It's sad to see Craig go, but at 53, he chose the right time to bow out of the role.
