Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

let's go girls

The Highest-Paid Women Athletes In The World, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The Highest-Paid Women Athletes In The World, Ranked
Six of the eight best-paid women's sports stars are tennis players.
· 501 reads

Unlike most sports, tennis offers equal prize money for men and women players. It makes sense, then, that the majority of the highest paid women athletes play on the court.

Taking into account both on-the-field earnings (like salaries and prize money) and off-the-field earnings (such as endorsements and licensing), Statista ranked the highest-paid women athletes in the world for 2022.


Infographic: The World's Highest-Paid Female Athletes | Statista


The athlete with the highest total earnings by far is tennis star Naomi Osaka, who made $51.1 million last year. In second, but still having earned considerably less, is fellow tennis player Serena Williams, with $41.3 million.

As the chart shows, the majority of athletes on the list made most of their earnings through off-the-field opportunities.



Via Statista.

[Image credit: Rob Prange / Flickr]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Sports Stories