The Highest-Paid Women Athletes In The World, Ranked

Unlike most sports, tennis offers equal prize money for men and women players. It makes sense, then, that the majority of the highest paid women athletes play on the court.

Taking into account both on-the-field earnings (like salaries and prize money) and off-the-field earnings (such as endorsements and licensing), Statista ranked the highest-paid women athletes in the world for 2022.

The athlete with the highest total earnings by far is tennis star Naomi Osaka, who made $51.1 million last year. In second, but still having earned considerably less, is fellow tennis player Serena Williams, with $41.3 million.

As the chart shows, the majority of athletes on the list made most of their earnings through off-the-field opportunities.

Via Statista.

[Image credit: Rob Prange / Flickr]