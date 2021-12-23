DON'T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME
Here's The Hug That Erin Andrews Gave Aaron Rodgers That Sparked Outrage
Submitted by James Crugnale via si.com
The Lede
Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews received flak over the weekend after conducting a socially distanced interview with Aaron Rodgers in which she hugged him afterwards.
Key Details
- Following the Green Bay Packers 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Andrews interviewed Rodgers.
- Subsequently, the cameras continued rolling and caught the two embracing afterwards. Rodgers famously contracted COVID-19 in November and later revealed he was unvaccinated.
- Social media erupted at the seeming contradiction, with one netizen quipping "we wonder why the country is confused as hell."
Additional Thoughts
“I got to sit behind a legend for three years and see what greatness looked like first hand. That’s an experience that changed my life forever.”@AaronRodgers12 discusses what it means to him breaking @BrettFavre’s record. pic.twitter.com/u6occzr2Kc— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 26, 2021
*Holds socially distanced interview*— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 26, 2021
*Hugs immediately after interview*
Makes sense. pic.twitter.com/YhmGUqHc19
Erin Andrews hugging Aaron Rodgers at the end of a socially distanced interview is the TV equivalent of wearing your mask on the way to the table and then taking it off for the rest of the meal.— Alex Reimer (@AlexReimer1) December 26, 2021
Erin Andrews stood like 10 feet from Aaron Rodgers on camera.— Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) December 26, 2021
Interview ends.
Erin Andrews hugs Aaron Rodgers.
All on national TV.
And we wonder why the country is confused as hell.
