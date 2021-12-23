Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Submitted by James Crugnale via si.com

Here's The Hug That Erin Andrews Gave Aaron Rodgers That Sparked Outrage
The Fox sideline reporter sparked controversy for conducting a socially distanced interview with the Green Bay Packers quarterback and then embracing him.

Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews received flak over the weekend after conducting a socially distanced interview with Aaron Rodgers in which she hugged him afterwards.

  • Following the Green Bay Packers 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Andrews interviewed Rodgers.
  • Subsequently, the cameras continued rolling and caught the two embracing afterwards. Rodgers famously contracted COVID-19 in November and later revealed he was unvaccinated.
  • Social media erupted at the seeming contradiction, with one netizen quipping "we wonder why the country is confused as hell."

